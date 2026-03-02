Submarine companies reach deadline to submit proposals as Canada decides on new fleet

South Korea Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, centre, Prime Minister Mark Carney, second right, and National Defence Minister David McGuinty, right, are given a tour of the Hanwha Ocean Shipyard in Geoje Island, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

Posted March 2, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated March 2, 2026 5:18 am.

OTTAWA — The competition to build the Canadian navy’s next fleet of submarines is heading into a new phase after a deadline for both finalists to submit their final proposals to the federal government on Monday.

Canada is planning to buy a fleet of up to 12 conventionally powered submarines with the hope of having the vessels in the water by 2032.

The multibillion-dollar procurement is happening at an accelerated pace as the Royal Canadian Navy’s aging Victoria-class submarines are set to retire in the next decade.

The two bids are from South Korea’s Hanwha Oceans and ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems, or TKMS, in a bid that includes Germany and Norway.

Stephen Fuhr, the secretary of state for defence procurement, said in February that Ottawa will likely announce a winner this year.

The Liberal government has also made it clear that its decision will rest in part on which proposal provides the most economic and industrial benefits in Canada.

Canadian officials have visited the shipyards in South Korea and Germany, and officials from both countries have also visited Canada.

Hanwha and South Korean officials have framed the submarine contract as a starting point for a deeper industrial relationship between Canada and Korea.

TKMS has suggested it could build some of the submarines in Canada.

Both firms have signed agreements with a raft of Canadian companies to co-operate on work on the subs, should they win the contract.

They have also had a visible presence in Canada in recent months.

Hanwha has taken out bus shelter ads throughout downtown Ottawa and is running a large digital ad campaign, an unusual move aimed at making the company a household name.

TKMS is the main sponsor of the Conference of Defence Associations Institute’s annual conference in the capital this week.

Tom Lawson, chair of the institute’s board and a former chief of the defence staff, said Canada has cut years off the procurement process.

This kind of speed is precisely what the industry wants to see from the federal government as it implements its new defence industrial strategy, Lawson said.

“It starts the momentum, maybe we see a self-reinforcing upward spiral that works for the military and works for defence industry,” he said.

Lawson said the accelerated timeline on the submarine deal is helpful to both companies. While both want to win, he said, they are also sorting out future plans if they don’t.

“I don’t think, for either of them, that the competition’s existential. TKMS is going to have some other submarines to build for other countries. So is Hanwha,” he said.

But with billions of dollars on the line, Lawson said both will be pitching hard.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2026.

— With files from Kyle Duggan

Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto wakes to bitter cold as March begins, but major warmup is on the way

Toronto is starting the first week of March in a deep freeze, with wind chills near –20 making for a harsh Monday morning across the city. The cold follows a broader pattern across southern Ontario,...

1h ago

War widens to include Iranian-backed militias as Israeli and American planes pound Iran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran and allied armed groups fired missiles at Israel, Arab states and U.S. military targets around the region on Monday, while Israel and the United States pounded...

6m ago

Large construction project to close downtown intersections for most of year with World Cup break

Another large construction project is set to close several downtown Toronto intersections for most of the rest of this year, with a brief break during the World Cup. The intersection of College and...

14h ago

Carbon monoxide leak sends 1 to hospital after overnight emergency in Etobicoke

Toronto fire crews are investigating the source of a carbon monoxide leak that sent one person to the hospital early Monday after an overnight emergency in Etobicoke. Toronto Fire Services said crews...

2h ago

Top Stories

Toronto wakes to bitter cold as March begins, but major warmup is on the way

Toronto is starting the first week of March in a deep freeze, with wind chills near –20 making for a harsh Monday morning across the city. The cold follows a broader pattern across southern Ontario,...

1h ago

War widens to include Iranian-backed militias as Israeli and American planes pound Iran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran and allied armed groups fired missiles at Israel, Arab states and U.S. military targets around the region on Monday, while Israel and the United States pounded...

6m ago

Large construction project to close downtown intersections for most of year with World Cup break

Another large construction project is set to close several downtown Toronto intersections for most of the rest of this year, with a brief break during the World Cup. The intersection of College and...

14h ago

Carbon monoxide leak sends 1 to hospital after overnight emergency in Etobicoke

Toronto fire crews are investigating the source of a carbon monoxide leak that sent one person to the hospital early Monday after an overnight emergency in Etobicoke. Toronto Fire Services said crews...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:16
Rallies for Iran regime change return to downtown Toronto

A duo of demonstrations were held in Toronto’s core Sunday afternoon supporting military operations in Iran. However, each group has different ideas for the county’s future if the regime is toppled. David Zura explains.

12h ago

2:40
Parkdale apartment tenants stage rent strike against retroactive increase

Tenants of a Parkdale apartment building say they’ve had enough, going on a rent strike over a proposed above-guideline increase. Rhianne Campbell explains why they say the fight is about more than just rent.

13h ago

2:14
Annex Academy of Music helps new bands shine on stage

After just a few months of practice, musicians of all ages hit the stage on Sunday at the Rex Hotel Jazz and Blues Bar to show off what they have learned. CityNews' Rob Leth channeled his inner rock star to file his report.

13h ago

1:46
Bitter wind chills to begin first week of March

A sunny but cold start to March before temperatures get back to seasonal on Tuesday and warm up towards the end of the week.

13h ago

0:56
FBI suspect terrorism behind deadly Texas bar shooting

The gunman who killed two people at a bar in Texas early Sunday in a mass shooting that left 14 others wounded was wearing a sweatshirt that said “Property of Allah,” according to law enforcement officials.

5h ago

More Videos