Toronto mother of child badly injured in hit-and-run seeks justice

The mother of a 9-year-old victim of a hit-and-run on Halloween night last year says police have not told her where the investigation stands and is seeking answers and justice. Pat Taney reports.

By Pat Taney

Posted March 2, 2026 2:17 pm.

Last Updated March 2, 2026 2:33 pm.

For the past four months, Kenesha Douglas has been searching for answers and justice after her daughter was hit and injured by a driver who left the scene on the night of October 31, 2025.

“It was Halloween and we had just finished trick or treating,” she said.

Her nine-year-old daughter had been looking forward to the evening, which was spent going door-to-door for candy with her mother and cousins.

“She was so excited and dressed up as Tinkerbell,” said Douglas.

When they finished for the evening, the family stopped for pizza at a restaurant on the corner of Jane and John streets. Around 8:30 p.m., Douglas’ daughter left the restaurant to wish her cousins goodbye as they waited for their bus at a stop across the street.

“Her cousins took the bus and left. My daughter was coming back to me at the pizza place, crossing Jane Street, and that’s when everything happened,” explained Douglas.

A vehicle hit her daughter, throwing her several feet. Douglas did not see the impact but quickly rushed to where her daughter was lying. It was clear she was badly injured.

“I was just so scared. Paramedics arrived and she was sent to the hospital where she spent three days,” she said.

Her daughter was left with a fractured pelvis, several bruises and broken teeth. She’s been recovering for the past few months, only returning to school last week for the first time since the incident, but she still has a tough road ahead.

“Her teeth need to be reconstructed and that will require several dentist visits,” Douglas said. “But it’s not just the injuries, mentally she is still shaken from this. Every time she crosses the road she’s terrified and we still have no idea who is responsible for this.”

Douglas says Toronto Police were easy to work with after the incident but claims since then, she’s not been able to get any information.

“Were there witnesses? Do they have a driver they’re looking for? I don’t know,” she said, fighting back tears. “This person did not stop. That’s what hurts the most. You don’t check on her, you don’t know if she’s alive, you don’t know nothing about her, you’re just gone.”

Speakers Corner reached out to Toronto Police and they confirmed a suspect has been identified.

An arrest warrant was issued for 34-year-old Kelvin Osei of Toronto. He is wanted for dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm and failure to stop at the scene of an accident.

As for his whereabouts, police did not say if they have any leads and they did not have a photo to provide CityNews.

Both the police and Douglas are now pleading with anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact police.

“I just need justice for my daughter,” Douglas said. “She needs justice. She needs answers. She really does — this has affected her a lot.”

