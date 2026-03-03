The Big Story

A post‑Khamenei Iran faces deep divisions

FILE - In this photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei listens to a speaker during a meeting with a group of university students in Tehran, Iran, May 28, 2018. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP, File)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted March 3, 2026 7:25 am.

As chaos ensues in the Middle East in the aftermath of U.S.-Israel airstrikes on Iran, which killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, talks of a post-Khamenei country are top of mind for millions. But the reality of a complete regime take-down seems father away than U.S. President Donald Trump made it out to be.

Host Caryn Ceolin is joined by Thomas Juneau, professor from the University of Ottawa’s Graduate School of Public and International Affairs, and Nader Hashemi, an associate professor of Middle East and Islamic politics from Georgetown University. They discuss Canada’s endorsement of Trump’s military action, global response to the killing of Khamenei, and Iran’s complex political future.

