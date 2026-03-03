A post‑Khamenei Iran faces deep divisions

As chaos ensues in the Middle East in the aftermath of U.S.-Israel airstrikes on Iran, which killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, talks of a post-Khamenei country are top of mind for millions. But the reality of a complete regime take-down seems father away than U.S. President Donald Trump made it out to be.

Host Caryn Ceolin is joined by Thomas Juneau, professor from the University of Ottawa’s Graduate School of Public and International Affairs, and Nader Hashemi, an associate professor of Middle East and Islamic politics from Georgetown University. They discuss Canada’s endorsement of Trump’s military action, global response to the killing of Khamenei, and Iran’s complex political future.