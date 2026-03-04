Why is Alberta blaming its identity crisis on immigrants?

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith recently announced that come October, Albertans will vote on nine referendum questions.

Most of them have to do with immigration – including making it more difficult for non-citizens to access healthcare, and giving provinces greater control over how many immigrants they let in.

It comes as the province also deals with a separatist movement that would see Alberta leave Canada, another referendum question widely expected to be added later this year.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Stephen Carter, veteran campaign manager in Alberta, and president of Decide Campaigns. They discuss the political motivations behind the referendum, the implications of immigration on Alberta’s economy, and the rising sentiment of separatism.