The Big Story

Why is Alberta blaming its identity crisis on immigrants?

Alberta and Canadian flags are seen behind the podium in a media room in Calgary, on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Analysis by the Big Story podcast

Posted March 4, 2026 7:13 am.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith recently announced that come October, Albertans will vote on nine referendum questions.

Most of them have to do with immigration – including making it more difficult for non-citizens to access healthcare, and giving provinces greater control over how many immigrants they let in.

It comes as the province also deals with a separatist movement that would see Alberta leave Canada, another referendum question widely expected to be added later this year.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Stephen Carter, veteran campaign manager in Alberta, and president of Decide Campaigns. They discuss the political motivations behind the referendum, the implications of immigration on Alberta’s economy, and the rising sentiment of separatism.

Top Stories

Heavy rain to soak Toronto before double‑digit warmth surges this weekend

Toronto is heading into one of its wettest stretches in weeks, with a surge of mild air set to collide with a series of moisture‑laden systems, delivering steady rain beginning Thursday and continuing...

1h ago

John Tory will not run for mayor of Toronto in 2026

Former Toronto Mayor John Tory, who resigned in 2023 after an inappropriate relationship with a staffer was revealed, will not be throwing his hat in the ring for the upcoming municipal election. Tory...

8h ago

1 rushed to hospital in critical condition after stabbing inside Toronto high‑rise

An adult victim is in critical condition after a stabbing inside a downtown Toronto apartment building early Wednesday, according to paramedics. Emergency crews were called to 200 Wellesley Street East,...

2h ago

Mother urges Canada to swiftly repatriate her son after reported transfer to Iraq

OTTAWA — The mother of a Canadian man says she fears for his safety behind bars in Iraq after receiving word from Canada's foreign ministry he may have been transferred there from detention in northeastern...

1h ago

