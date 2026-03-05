Maple Leafs scratch Laughton, Ekman-Larsson, McMann ahead of trade deadline

Vegas Golden Knights Rasmus Andersson (4) battles for the puck with Toronto Maple Leafs' Scott Laughton (24) during second period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Friday, January 23, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette The Canadian Press

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted March 4, 2026 9:47 pm.

Last Updated March 4, 2026 9:51 pm.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are scratching three players as the trade deadline nears.

Forwards Scott Laughton and Bobby McMann and defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson are being held out of the lineup Wednesday against the New Jersey Devils for roster management purposes, the team announced.

All three have been potential trade chips as the slumping Maple Leafs prepare to sell at the deadline.

Laughton, 31, is in his second season with the Maple Leafs after he was acquired at last year’s trade deadline from the Philadelphia Flyers. In 43 games this season, the winger has eight goals and 12 points.

McMann, 29, is a pending unrestricted free agent and currently sits fourth among Maple Leafs goal-scorers with 19 in 60 games this year. The centre also has 13 assists in his fourth campaign with the Maple Leafs.

Ekman-Larsson, 34, has been among the more productive defencemen for the Maple Leafs this season, potting eight goals and 27 assists in 61 games. The 16-year NHL vet won a Stanley Cup in 2024 with the Florida Panthers and signed a free-agent contract with the Maple Leafs shortly after.

The trade deadline is Friday at 3 p.m. ET.

