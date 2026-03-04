Toronto is heading into one of its wettest stretches in weeks, with a surge of mild air set to collide with a series of moisture‑laden systems, delivering steady rain beginning Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

Wednesday brings a brief window of sunshine and mild, stable weather. Early morning fog patches will lift to mainly sunny skies, with a high near 6°C. Overnight temperatures dip to –2°C under partly cloudy skies.

This quiet stretch won’t last long. 680 NewsRadio weather specialist Denise Andreacchi says a more active pattern begins to build late Wednesday night as a system approaches from the southwest, setting the stage for a significant change.

Clouds will thicken in Toronto through Thursday morning, followed by showers and then periods of steady rain late in the day. Forecasters expect 10–15 millimetres of rainfall between Thursday afternoon and Thursday night, driven by persistent easterly winds of 20–40 km/h.

Temperatures will hover around 4°C during the day and remain above freezing overnight, keeping all precipitation as rain.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with occasional sunny breaks, but the unsettled pattern continues. More showers are expected late in the day as another system moves through. The high in Toronto reaches 5°C, with a low of 3°C.

Saturday: Warmest day in weeks, but windy and wet

Saturday stands out as the warmest day in the forecast, Andreacchi says, and potentially one of the warmest days Toronto has seen in months. Temperatures are expected to climb to 14°C, well into the double digits and far above seasonal norms.

But the warmth comes with a tradeoff: scattered showers and strong southwest winds of 20–40 km/h will make for a blustery, unsettled day.

The weekend ends on a calmer note. Sunday brings a mix of sun and cloud with a high near 10°C, offering a brief reprieve before another round of spring‑like systems arrives next week.

