Heavy rain to soak Toronto before double‑digit warmth surges this weekend

A very mild weekend ahead with temperatures in the double digits, but the warm weather will be accompanied by rain showers. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 4, 2026 5:52 am.

Toronto is heading into one of its wettest stretches in weeks, with a surge of mild air set to collide with a series of moisture‑laden systems, delivering steady rain beginning Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

Wednesday brings a brief window of sunshine and mild, stable weather. Early morning fog patches will lift to mainly sunny skies, with a high near 6°C. Overnight temperatures dip to –2°C under partly cloudy skies.

This quiet stretch won’t last long. 680 NewsRadio weather specialist Denise Andreacchi says a more active pattern begins to build late Wednesday night as a system approaches from the southwest, setting the stage for a significant change.

Clouds will thicken in Toronto through Thursday morning, followed by showers and then periods of steady rain late in the day. Forecasters expect 10–15 millimetres of rainfall between Thursday afternoon and Thursday night, driven by persistent easterly winds of 20–40 km/h.

Temperatures will hover around 4°C during the day and remain above freezing overnight, keeping all precipitation as rain.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with occasional sunny breaks, but the unsettled pattern continues. More showers are expected late in the day as another system moves through. The high in Toronto reaches 5°C, with a low of 3°C.

Saturday: Warmest day in weeks, but windy and wet

Saturday stands out as the warmest day in the forecast, Andreacchi says, and potentially one of the warmest days Toronto has seen in months. Temperatures are expected to climb to 14°C, well into the double digits and far above seasonal norms.

But the warmth comes with a tradeoff: scattered showers and strong southwest winds of 20–40 km/h will make for a blustery, unsettled day.

The weekend ends on a calmer note. Sunday brings a mix of sun and cloud with a high near 10°C, offering a brief reprieve before another round of spring‑like systems arrives next week.

Top Stories

John Tory will not run for mayor of Toronto in 2026

Former Toronto Mayor John Tory, who resigned in 2023 after an inappropriate relationship with a staffer was revealed, will not be throwing his hat in the ring for the upcoming municipal election. Tory...

8h ago

1 rushed to hospital in critical condition after stabbing inside Toronto high‑rise

An adult victim is in critical condition after a stabbing inside a downtown Toronto apartment building early Wednesday, according to paramedics. Emergency crews were called to 200 Wellesley Street East,...

2h ago

Mother urges Canada to swiftly repatriate her son after reported transfer to Iraq

OTTAWA — The mother of a Canadian man says she fears for his safety behind bars in Iraq after receiving word from Canada's foreign ministry he may have been transferred there from detention in northeastern...

1h ago

Immigration could soon account for all of Canada's population growth: expert

OTTAWA — With Canada's population growth now essentially flat, the country could be heading toward an unprecedented situation where population growth is driven entirely by immigration, one expert says. Based...

1h ago

