Maple Leafs trade McMann to Kraken, Laughton to Kings for draft picks

Toronto Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann in action during an NHL game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Philadelphia. (Derik Hamilton/AP)

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted March 6, 2026 3:20 pm.

Last Updated March 6, 2026 3:41 pm.

Bobby McMann and Scott Laughton are on the move.

The Toronto Maple Leafs dealt McMann to the Seattle Kraken, and Laughton to L.A. Kings, in exchange for draft picks, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports.

In return for McMann, the Leafs will receive a 2027 second-round pick and a 2026 fourth-round pick, per Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos.

Laughton fetched a third-round pick.

The trades come as the Buds sell players amidst a disappointing season. On Thursday, centre Nic Roy was traded to the Colorado Avalanche.

McMann, 29, had only played for Toronto in the NHL to this point, recording 91 points in 200 career games.

The Wainwright, Alta., native has 19 goals and 13 assists for 32 points in 60 games this season.

Undrafted to the league, McMann initially signed as a free agent with Toronto in April 2022. He is set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

