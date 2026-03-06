Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks arrested for suspicion of DUI after traffic stop

Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks drives past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By David Brandt, The Associated Press

Posted March 6, 2026 11:53 am.

Last Updated March 6, 2026 12:05 pm.

Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence early Friday morning in Scottsdale, Arizona, police said.

Officers conducted a traffic stop in Scottsdale at roughly 1 a.m. and after an investigation, Brooks was arrested. He was taken to jail and released following the booking process around 3:30 a.m.

The 30-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., hasn’t played since Feb. 21 because of a fractured left hand. He’s expected to be out until at least late March after having surgery.

“We are aware of the situation involving Dillon Brooks and are gathering more information,” the Suns said in a statement. “We have no further comment at this time.”

The Suns played the Chicago Bulls at home on Thursday night just hours before his arrest, losing 105-103.

Before the injury, Brooks was having the best season of his NBA career, averaging a career-high 20.9 points per game. He came to the Suns as part of the trade that sent 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant to the Rockets during the offseason.

TMZ first reported news of the arrest.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

David Brandt, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Ford floats idea of filling in parts of Lake Ontario to create land for sprawling new convention centre

Mark Twain: "Buy land, they're not making it anymore." Ontario Premier, Doug Ford: "Hold my beer." Premier Ford confirmed on Friday that his government is considering making the land needed to accommodate...

8m ago

Island airport owners 'fully support' Ford government's plan to modernize Billy Bishop

The owners of Toronto's island airport say they "fully support" the Ford government's comments to modernize and expand Billy Bishop Airport, which could pave the way for larger jets to operate out of the...

1h ago

Police facing barriers in solving extortion crimes as rates climb across Canada

Reports of extortion have climbed more than 500 per cent between 2012 and 2024, making it one of the fastest-growing crimes in Canada. In some parts of the country, like Peel Region, it's even worse...

1h ago

Toronto gas prices set to rise 6 cents on Saturday, 15% increase in a week

Drivers in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) are in for more pain at the pumps on the weekend, as the price of gas continues to rise due to the Iran conflict and its impact on oil shipments. En-Pro tells...

4h ago

