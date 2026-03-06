Toronto man arrested in child luring case involving three Guelph youths

Three police cruisers can be seen with lights flashing. (Guelph Police Service)

By Justin Koehler

Posted March 6, 2026 10:33 am.

A Toronto man has been arrested and charged by Guelph police with sexual assault and other offences following a child luring investigation involving three young women.

Officers said the three, all from Guelph, were contacted by an unknown man through the social media platform, Snapchat.

“On two occasions, the male lured the three youths, aged 13 and 14, to his residence in Toronto, where sexual acts occurred,” said Guelph Police in a release. “On one of these occasions, the male provided payment to the youths for sexual services.”

Officers said they were informed of what was going on in December 2025, when they then launched the child luring investigation through their Human Trafficking Unit.

That culminated on March 3, when Guelph police were able to identify, locate and arrest the 22-year-old Toronto man.

Following the suspects’ arrest, officers said they “executed a search warrant at the male’s residence in Toronto, where numerous firearms were located and seized during the execution of the warrant.”

He is facing charges of:

  • Sexual interference
  • Sexual assault
  • Luring a person under 16
  • Communicating for the purpose of obtaining sexual services from a person under 18
  • Possession of child sexual abuse and exploitation material
  • Various firearm-related offences

Officials added that police remain committed to protecting the city’s most vulnerable and will continue working to investigate all reports involving the exploitation of youth and incidents of child luring in the Royal City.

The 22-year-old was held for bail and is now set to appear in court on March 9.

Ford floats idea of filling in parts of Lake Ontario to create land for sprawling new convention centre

Mark Twain: "Buy land, they're not making it anymore." Ontario Premier, Doug Ford: "Hold my beer." Premier Ford confirmed on Friday that his government is considering making the land needed to accommodate...

8m ago

Island airport owners 'fully support' Ford government's plan to modernize Billy Bishop

The owners of Toronto's island airport say they "fully support" the Ford government's comments to modernize and expand Billy Bishop Airport, which could pave the way for larger jets to operate out of the...

1h ago

Police facing barriers in solving extortion crimes as rates climb across Canada

Reports of extortion have climbed more than 500 per cent between 2012 and 2024, making it one of the fastest-growing crimes in Canada. In some parts of the country, like Peel Region, it's even worse...

1h ago

Toronto gas prices set to rise 6 cents on Saturday, 15% increase in a week

Drivers in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) are in for more pain at the pumps on the weekend, as the price of gas continues to rise due to the Iran conflict and its impact on oil shipments. En-Pro tells...

4h ago

