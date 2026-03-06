A Toronto man has been arrested and charged by Guelph police with sexual assault and other offences following a child luring investigation involving three young women.

Officers said the three, all from Guelph, were contacted by an unknown man through the social media platform, Snapchat.

“On two occasions, the male lured the three youths, aged 13 and 14, to his residence in Toronto, where sexual acts occurred,” said Guelph Police in a release. “On one of these occasions, the male provided payment to the youths for sexual services.”

Officers said they were informed of what was going on in December 2025, when they then launched the child luring investigation through their Human Trafficking Unit.

That culminated on March 3, when Guelph police were able to identify, locate and arrest the 22-year-old Toronto man.

Following the suspects’ arrest, officers said they “executed a search warrant at the male’s residence in Toronto, where numerous firearms were located and seized during the execution of the warrant.”

He is facing charges of:

Sexual interference

Sexual assault

Luring a person under 16

Communicating for the purpose of obtaining sexual services from a person under 18

Possession of child sexual abuse and exploitation material

Various firearm-related offences

Officials added that police remain committed to protecting the city’s most vulnerable and will continue working to investigate all reports involving the exploitation of youth and incidents of child luring in the Royal City.

The 22-year-old was held for bail and is now set to appear in court on March 9.