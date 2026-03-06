Anthony Edwards’ big slam over RJ Barrett sparks Timberwolves to 115-107 win over Raptors

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) celebrates his dunk in front of Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett (9) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 5, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn).

By The Associated Press

Posted March 6, 2026 6:11 am.

Last Updated March 6, 2026 6:12 am.

Anthony Edwards scored 22 points, including an impressive two-handed slam over RJ Barrett, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Toronto Raptors 115-107 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory.

In the third quarter, Edwards used a crossover dribble to get free in the lane, elevated well above the rim and slammed it home, flexing and yelling at Barrett afterward. Barrett gave Edwards a little bump as they ran back up the court.

Coming off a 41-point performance in Minnesota’s 117-110 win over Memphis on Tuesday night, Edwards had an efficient night, shooting 8 of 12 from the field and 5 of 8 from 3-point range.

With Houston falling to Golden State in overtime, the Timberwolves (40-23) moved one game ahead of the Rockets for third place in the Western Conference.

Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 12 rebounds, Julius Randle scored 17, and Donte DiVincenzo had 16 points for the Wolves.

Barrett led the Raptors with 25 points, and Immanuel Quickley added 18. Toronto has lost four of five but remains fifth in the East.

Listed as questionable for the game with a sprained left thumb, the Raptors’ Brandon Ingram scored 14 points on 5-of-16 shooting.

Toronto’s last win against an opponent with a winning record came on Jan. 25, a 103-101 victory against the OKC Thunder. Since that game, the Raptors are 6-8, with their losses coming against New York (twice), Orlando, Minnesota (twice), Detroit, OKC and San Antonio; all teams expected to make the postseason.

The Raptors will host Dallas on Sunday in Toronto.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto gas prices set to rise 6 cents on Saturday, 15% increase in a week

Drivers in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) are in for more pain at the pumps on the weekend, as the price of gas continues to rise due to the Iran conflict and its impact on oil shipments. En-Pro tells...

1h ago

Toronto set for stretch of double‑digit warmth this weekend as spring surge arrives, albeit temporarily

Toronto is heading into one of its warmest stretches of the year so far, with temperatures soaring into the double digits Saturday, Sunday and Monday as a surge of mild air settles over southern Ontario....

10m ago

2 arrested after vehicle slams into pole and catches fire in early‑morning Rexdale crash

Toronto police say two people have been arrested after a vehicle crashed into a pole and burst into flames early Friday, shutting down a stretch of Albion Road during the morning commute. Officers were...

1h ago

Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday: What to know as Ontario prepares to 'spring forward'

Ontario residents will lose an hour of sleep this weekend as Daylight Saving Time (DST) begins at 2 a.m. on Sunday, pushing clocks ahead one hour and ushering in later sunsets across the province. While...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto gas prices set to rise 6 cents on Saturday, 15% increase in a week

Drivers in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) are in for more pain at the pumps on the weekend, as the price of gas continues to rise due to the Iran conflict and its impact on oil shipments. En-Pro tells...

1h ago

Toronto set for stretch of double‑digit warmth this weekend as spring surge arrives, albeit temporarily

Toronto is heading into one of its warmest stretches of the year so far, with temperatures soaring into the double digits Saturday, Sunday and Monday as a surge of mild air settles over southern Ontario....

10m ago

2 arrested after vehicle slams into pole and catches fire in early‑morning Rexdale crash

Toronto police say two people have been arrested after a vehicle crashed into a pole and burst into flames early Friday, shutting down a stretch of Albion Road during the morning commute. Officers were...

1h ago

Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday: What to know as Ontario prepares to 'spring forward'

Ontario residents will lose an hour of sleep this weekend as Daylight Saving Time (DST) begins at 2 a.m. on Sunday, pushing clocks ahead one hour and ushering in later sunsets across the province. While...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:04
Outspoken social media influencer killed in Windsor

A murder investigation continues in Windsor tonight two days after a woman well-known for posting political opinions online was stabbed to death. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

8h ago

2:50
Spring-like weather on the way for Toronto

The GTA will see a stretch of spring-like weather starting this weekend. However, temperatures dip again later next week.

15h ago

2:33
Ford government appoints two more school board supervisors

Both the Peel District School Board and the York Catholic District School Board have been placed under supervision by Education Minister Paul Calandra. Mark McAllister reports.

15h ago

2:42
Police Uncover $3M Family Fraud

Durham police say a trusted operations manager and several relatives are accused in a long-running fraud that allegedly siphoned more than $3 million from a ServiceMaster business. Eight people are charged and five more suspects are still wanted.

16h ago

2:28
How OSAP changes may harm colleges

The Ford government's changes to OSAP have caused widespread anger among students, but one expert says the changes may ultimately harm colleges as well. Erica Natividad reports.

16h ago

More Videos