More Canadians arriving from Middle East as Iran war reaches one-week mark

An Emirates international flight from Dubai lands at Pearson Airport in Toronto, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan

By Kathryn Mannie, The Canadian Press

Posted March 7, 2026 10:43 am.

Last Updated March 7, 2026 11:56 am.

More Canadians leaving the Middle East are expected to arrive in Toronto’s Pearson Airport this morning as the war in Iran reaches the one-week mark.

Passengers arriving from Dubai left on an Emirates flight that the government booked 51 seats on to secure travel for Canadians out of the region.

The Emirates flight departed hours before Dubai Airports said it temporarily suspended operations at the major Middle East travel hub due to safety concerns as some media outlets reported an explosion nearby.

The federal government says it has reserved hundreds of seats for Canadians on flights leaving the Middle East as the Iran war — launched last Saturday when the U.S. and Israel fired airstrikes into the country — spills over into nearby Gulf Arab states.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand has said more than 108,000 Canadians in the region have registered with Global Affairs Canada, and about 3,500 of them have asked for help to leave.

Canadians who arrived in Toronto yesterday from Dubai described a long and anxious process to find their way home.

Top Stories

Police investigate after shots fired at synagogues in Thornhill and North York

Police are investigating two separate shootings involving synagogues in Thornhill and North York overnight. Investigators say the front doors of Beth Avraham Yoseph of Toronto synagogue on Clark Avenue...

1h ago

Mother charged in abduction of 8-year-old girl

Toronto police have charged a 41-year-old woman in connection with the abduction of her eight-year-old daughter on Friday. Investigators say the child was taken from her legal guardian just after 12:30...

2h ago

1 of 2 suspects wanted in 2024 shooting death in North York in custody

One of two people wanted in the shooting death of a Toronto man almost a year and a half ago has been arrested. Anthony McBean, 42, was found shot to death on the evening of September 30, 2024, at a...

1h ago

7 ways the war in Iran could affect Canadians: From grocery costs to terrorism

The war Washington launched against Iran could have implications for Canadians' pocketbooks and security. "This is not going to end any time soon," said Carleton University defence expert Stephen Saideman. "It's...

4h ago

