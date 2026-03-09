Hudson’s Bay coat collection up for sale in latest auction

Hudson’s Bay is sending its coat collection to the auction block.

The latest sale of the company’s treasures features 56 coats, including many with HBC’s iconic stripes motif.

Some of the coats are a nod to the 355-year-old company’s fur trading history and are made of beaver, silver fox or mink fur. Others were made in partnership with Canadian designers Smythe and HiSO.

Also part of the auction are dozens of art pieces, a reproduction of the 1670 royal charter that formed the company, vintage cash registers and an HBC piano.

Heffel Fine Art Auction House will start accepting online bids for the items Tuesday. The sale will run until March 19.

This is the fifth group of HBC items Heffel has auctioned since the department store closed all its stores last June.