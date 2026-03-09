Hudson’s Bay coat collection up for sale in latest auction

David Heffel wears a Hudson’s Bay coat as he auctions off works of art, which belonged to the Hudson's Bay Company's collection, in Toronto, Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor The Canadian Press

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Posted March 9, 2026 11:07 am.

Last Updated March 9, 2026 11:47 am.

Hudson’s Bay is sending its coat collection to the auction block.

The latest sale of the company’s treasures features 56 coats, including many with HBC’s iconic stripes motif.

Some of the coats are a nod to the 355-year-old company’s fur trading history and are made of beaver, silver fox or mink fur. Others were made in partnership with Canadian designers Smythe and HiSO.

Also part of the auction are dozens of art pieces, a reproduction of the 1670 royal charter that formed the company, vintage cash registers and an HBC piano.

Heffel Fine Art Auction House will start accepting online bids for the items Tuesday. The sale will run until March 19.

This is the fifth group of HBC items Heffel has auctioned since the department store closed all its stores last June.

Top Stories

19-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in Vaughan plaza shooting, 2nd suspect still wanted

York Regional Police officers say the 19-year-old was arrested in Moosonee on Thursday. The incident happened in Vaughan on Jan. 26.

2h ago

Crown in Frank Stronach trial only proceeding with seven of 12 original charges

\Prosecutors in Frank Stronach's Toronto sexual assault trial say they will only be seeking convictions on seven of the 12 charges he originally faced. Crown attorney Jelena Vlacic says that after reviewing...

34m ago

Teen charged after allegedly pointing gun at Uber driver during police pursuit in Whitby

A 17-year-old Oshawa male is facing a long list of charges after allegedly pointing a firearm at an Uber driver while attempting to flee police during a late-night traffic stop in Whitby. The incident...

1h ago

'Canada is at a crossroads': Community and civic leaders call for action in response to GTA synagogue shootings

Police and community leaders are vowing a strong response to a pair of shootings at GTA synagogues over the weekend, with officials renewing calls for all levels of government to combat anti-Jewish hate.  Investigators...

15h ago

