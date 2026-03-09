NRC to acquire Bombardier jet as feds earmark nearly $1B for defence research

OTTAWA — The federal government is putting nearly a billion dollars into the National Research Council for defence initiatives, including the purchase of a Bombardier jet for research.

Ottawa says the $900 million funding envelope is part of its Defence Industrial Strategy, a blueprint released in late February for building out the domestic defence sector.

The funding includes support for drone and aerospace technology and for a new “drone innovation hub” that will operate in the Ottawa and Montreal areas.

The NRC will acquire a Bombardier Global 6500 jet for industry and academics to use to research and develop defence-related technology.

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly, Defence Minister David McGuinty and Secretary of State for Defence Procurement Stephen Fuhr unveiled the new initiatives at an NRC research facility near the Ottawa airport.

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government is massively ramping up defence spending to meet Canada’s aggressive NATO alliance commitments.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2026.

Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press