Maple Leafs recall forward Bo Groulx from AHL

Groulx signed to a two-year, $1.63 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs on July 1. Photo: Sportsnet.

By Sportsnet

Posted March 10, 2026 11:09 am.

The Toronto Marlies’ leading scorer is getting a promotion.

Forward Bo Groulx was called up to the Maple Leafs, the team announced on Tuesday.

Groulx, 26, has thrived in his first season with the Marlies, posting AHL career highs in goals (27), assists (23) and points (50) in 54 games.

The French native had previously spent his entire NHL career with the Anaheim Ducks, posting one goal and four assists in 65 games.

He was originally selected by the Ducks in the second round of the 2018 draft and has also spent time with the New York Rangers’ AHL affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack. Groulx signed a two-year, $1.63 million contract with the Maple Leafs on July 1, 2025.

Groulx could make his Maple Leafs debut as soon as Tuesday when Toronto visits the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. ET.

