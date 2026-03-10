Doug Ford says Ontario government will take over City of Toronto’s Billy Bishop airport involvement

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is going to take over the City of Toronto’s involvement with the Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport property amid a push for expansion and to allow jets.

“We need this. We need it desperately,” Ford told reporters at Queen’s Park on Tuesday as part of his justification for the move.

“This is a crown jewel. We’re one of the largest cities in North America. Other cities like New York and Chicago have two airports, and this is an economic driver. It’s going to create competition.”

Ford said he met with Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow at his house recently to advise her of his government’s plans.

“I was very straightforward with her that we will be taking over the airport,” he said.

“We will be compensating the City for it, and on top of that not compensating just for the value, but also for any lost revenues. I believe they make about $5 million a year. We will compensate them for that.”

During his comments, Ford said this action was related to just the airport property before slamming unnamed municipal politicians.

“I was very honest with the mayor. There [are] a couple of left-wing, radical-left-wing councillors who want to turn the airport into a park. That’s their plan, that’s just unacceptable, and we can’t chance that again,” he said.

Ford made the comments while Chow and members of her executive committee were at Toronto City Hall for a pre-scheduled meeting on various other matters.

Currently, a tripartite agreement involving the Toronto Port Authority (which owns 78 per cent of the land), the City of Toronto (which owns around 20 per cent of the land) and the Government of Canada (which owns around two per cent of the land) governs the property on which Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is located. The deal was originally signed in 1983.

When asked about allowing more flights, he said he envisioned smaller and quieter jets landing at Billy Bishop airport versus larger ones like 747s — a move that would require an expansion of airport infrastructure. Ford argued that additional flights would create more competition and lower prices.

“A lot of people don’t want to be driving up to Pearson, and Pearson does a great job. They put through about 40 million passengers every single year. We want to make sure that they’re supported there, but also give people an option, optionality, and that’s what we’re looking for,” he said.

For years, Toronto residents rallied against allowing jets to land at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport over noise and environmental concerns. In 2015, then-prime minister Justin Trudeau’s government halted an expansion. Politicians at Toronto City Hall over the years have resisted a similar move.

Ford was asked by reporters about noise concerns.

“We’re going to do everything we can to reduce the noise, but we’re looking at convenience for people as well. We can’t let a very, very few amount of people determine the future of our province and our city, so we’re going to work with them as much as we can,” he said.

“I know they were working on what they call the Whisper jet. It’s a lot quieter than the twin prop ones that we have right now, but I don’t think it’s going to be a massive difference because those twin props are pretty loud.”

During a news conference on Monday, Ford called residents who oppose an airport expansion and live on Toronto Island “squatters.” Residents who have homes on the island have paid leasing fees.