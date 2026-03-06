Island airport owners ‘fully support’ Ford government’s plan to modernize Billy Bishop

The owners of Toronto’s island airport say they “fully support” the Ford government’s comments to modernize and expand Billy Bishop Airport, which could pave the way for larger jets to operate out of the facility.

Last week, while speaking to the Toronto Region Board of Trade, Premier Doug Ford indicated he was “eager” to see the modernization and expansion of the airport, which includes extending the runway in order to accommodate larger jet engines.

Calls to allow larger jets to land at Billy Bishop have been opposed by City Hall and local groups for more than two decades, but Ford referenced recent internal polling, which claims 70 per cent of people living downtown now support such an expansion.

In a letter to Ontario Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sakaria, the CEO of the Toronto Port Authority pointed to the governance of Billy Bishop Airport and the need for it to be updated in order to “effectively plan and design the airport for the future.”

“Unlike other airports, Billy Bishop Airport is restricted under its current governance model and, as such, is unable to effectively plan and design the airport for the future,” writes Roelof-Jan “RJ” Steenstra.

“Under the existing governance structure, restrictions such as the types of aircraft permitted to operate (i.e., no modern aircraft); the inability to develop new infrastructure that allows for modernization; and the short duration of the existing governing agreement, hampers investment in the airport and undermines sustainable development and growth.”

The airport is governed by a tripartite deal between the City of Toronto, Toronto Port Authority and the federal government. In 2024, the city voted to extend the deal for another 12 years, starting in 2033. Steenstra had been pushing for an extension until 2073, arguing a longer lease was essential to secure financing for the construction of safety zones at either end of the runway, in line with updated federal rules.

Sakaria says the Ford government is supportive of the Toronto Port Authority’s plan to expand the island airport, calling on all governments to work together to ensure they are “building proactively” to support that growth.

“We look forward to working with the Toronto Port Authority, the federal government and other partners to bring these benefits to Ontario.”

Mark McAllister contributed to this report