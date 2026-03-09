If you’re flying to the United States out of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, your trip could get a bit smoother as a long-awaited customs preclearance facility is set to open on Tuesday.

During a news conference at the downtown Toronto airport Monday morning, officials said the new facility should make travel for U.S.-bound passengers easier. Instead of waiting to clear customs in the United States, passengers will complete the process before boarding an airplane in Canada.

“With this new facility, transborder travel will be even more seamless while still respecting the need for safety and security,” federal transport minister Steve MacKinnon said.

The project, first announced in mid-2023, was set to receive up to $30 million from the Canadian government toward its capital costs. The U.S. preclearance facility was originally supposed to open at the end of 2025.

At the time the facility was revealed, PortsToronto and Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport officials said preclearance would allow airlines to expand into smaller cities in the United States that do not have Customs and Border Protection personnel on site.

Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport became the ninth aviation hub in Canada to have preclearance staffed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel. Toronto Pearson International Airport along with airports in Montreal, Ottawa, Vancouver, Victoria, Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax and Winnipeg have similar facilities

Officials said the island airport sees around 450,000 U.S. passengers annually. It is expected to see a surge of travellers during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.