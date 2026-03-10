Toronto police are investigating after someone opened fire at the U.S. Consulate early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the area of University Avenue and Queen Street West around 5:29 a.m. after reports that a firearm had been discharged at the consulate building. When police arrived, they located evidence confirming that shots had been fired.

No injuries were reported, and police have not released information about possible suspects or a motive.

Investigators are urging anyone with information, including dash cam or surveillance footage from the surrounding blocks, to contact Toronto police.

The investigation is ongoing.

