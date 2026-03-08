Police, community and civic leaders to address ongoing response to GTA synagogue shootings

Shaarei Shomayim Synagogue on Glencairn Avenue in North York is shown on Saturday, March 7, 2026. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted March 8, 2026 8:25 am.

Toronto police chief Myron Demkiw will be among those addressing a pair of shootings at GTA synagogues this weekend.

Demkiw will be joined Sunday morning by community leaders and representatives from multiple levels of government outside the Shaarei Shomayim Synagogue on Glencarin Avenue to speak about community safety and the ongoing response.

The synagogue was one of two damaged by gunfire early Saturday morning. The Beth Avraham Yoseph of Toronto synagogue on Clark Avenue in Thornhill was also attacked.

No one was injured in either incident.

Investigators in both Toronto and York Region are looking into a possible connection between the two shootings.

Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca called on political leaders to go beyond words to put an end to these types of attacks.

“We have to enforce all of this through the criminal justice system, and we have to once and for all put a stop to intolerance, anti-semitism, Jew hatred, and make sure that our Jewish residents across Canada feel safe,” he said on Saturday.

Prime Minister Mark Carney called the attacks “an assault on the rights of Jewish Canadians to live and pray in safety” as well as a fundamental violation of the Canadian way of life.”

