Brampton dump truck driver charged after blowing 3 times the legal limit in daytime crash

York Regional Police logo is seen at headquarters in Aurora, Ont., Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 11, 2026 9:42 am.

Last Updated March 11, 2026 10:56 am.

A dump truck driver from Brampton is facing impaired driving charges after police say he rear‑ended a vehicle in Whitchurch‑Stouffville while operating at more than three times the legal alcohol limit.

York Regional Police (YRP) were called to Bloomington Road East and Ninth Line shortly before 10:45 a.m. on Monday for reports of a collision involving a dump truck. When officers arrived, they learned the truck had slammed into the back of another vehicle at the intersection.

The driver of the dump truck was arrested at the scene for impaired operation. Police say breath samples later showed his blood‑alcohol concentration was over three times the legal threshold.

Related:

The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

A 34‑year‑old man from Brampton is now charged with impaired operation — alcohol and operation with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus. He was not identified publicly.

In a news release, a YRP spokesperson urged drivers to plan ahead, use designated drivers, and avoid getting behind the wheel after consuming alcohol.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA gas prices set for notable shift overnight. What you need to know

Drivers in Toronto and the GTA will see a noticeable dip at the pumps on Thursday, with gas prices set to fall six cents a litre at midnight; a welcome shift for many after a turbulent stretch of increases...

1h ago

Man stabbed at Union Station, suspect in custody

Toronto police are investigating a stabbing at Union Station on Wednesday morning that sent one man to the hospital and briefly prompted a search for the victim after he fled the scene. Officers were...

23m ago

Durham police offer $15K reward in Oshawa murder investigation

Durham Regional Crime Stoppers is offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of Michael Nigris that happened nearly three years ago in Oshawa. Investigators with...

10m ago

Ontario to provide $750 classroom supplies fund for each homeroom teacher

The province of Ontario has announced it will be providing each elementary school homeroom teacher with $750 in funding for classroom supplies each school year. It's one of the first budget announcements...

35m ago

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA gas prices set for notable shift overnight. What you need to know

Drivers in Toronto and the GTA will see a noticeable dip at the pumps on Thursday, with gas prices set to fall six cents a litre at midnight; a welcome shift for many after a turbulent stretch of increases...

1h ago

Man stabbed at Union Station, suspect in custody

Toronto police are investigating a stabbing at Union Station on Wednesday morning that sent one man to the hospital and briefly prompted a search for the victim after he fled the scene. Officers were...

23m ago

Durham police offer $15K reward in Oshawa murder investigation

Durham Regional Crime Stoppers is offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of Michael Nigris that happened nearly three years ago in Oshawa. Investigators with...

10m ago

Ontario to provide $750 classroom supplies fund for each homeroom teacher

The province of Ontario has announced it will be providing each elementary school homeroom teacher with $750 in funding for classroom supplies each school year. It's one of the first budget announcements...

35m ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
GTA regions under rainfall warning amid storm risk

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a yellow-coloured rainfall warning for a system expected to bring between 20 and 40 millimetres of rain.

2h ago

2:49
Shooting at U.S. Consulate in Toronto investigated as national security incident

Local and federal law enforcement agencies are investigating after the U.S. Consulate building in Toronto was struck with gunfire early Tuesday morning. Erica Natividad with more on the national security incident amid heightened global tensions.

17h ago

2:54
On/off showers to bring heavy rain to the GTA

A yellow rainfall warning is in effect for Toronto and parts of the GTA as on/off showers are expected tonight and tomorrow. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has more on the upcoming rain.

16h ago

0:46
Driver wanted in hit-&-run that left 19-year-old with life-altering injuries

York Regional Police are appealing to the public for any information on the suspected driver believed to be responsible for a hit-and-run that left a 19-year-old pedestrian with life-altering injuries.

23h ago

0:28
Second man in a week charged over threats to Premier Ford

For a second time within a week, a person was charged for making threatening comments against Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

March 10, 2026 10:42 am EST EST

More Videos