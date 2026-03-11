A dump truck driver from Brampton is facing impaired driving charges after police say he rear‑ended a vehicle in Whitchurch‑Stouffville while operating at more than three times the legal alcohol limit.

York Regional Police (YRP) were called to Bloomington Road East and Ninth Line shortly before 10:45 a.m. on Monday for reports of a collision involving a dump truck. When officers arrived, they learned the truck had slammed into the back of another vehicle at the intersection.

The driver of the dump truck was arrested at the scene for impaired operation. Police say breath samples later showed his blood‑alcohol concentration was over three times the legal threshold.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

A 34‑year‑old man from Brampton is now charged with impaired operation — alcohol and operation with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus. He was not identified publicly.

In a news release, a YRP spokesperson urged drivers to plan ahead, use designated drivers, and avoid getting behind the wheel after consuming alcohol.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.