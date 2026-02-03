Impaired driver charged after fleeing school‑zone crash in Whitby, police say

A Durham Regional Police Service vehicle is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 3, 2026 10:22 am.

A 32‑year‑old Whitby woman is facing multiple charges after police say she struck a parked vehicle near a public school while impaired, then fled the scene before officers later found her at a nearby home.

Durham police were called to the area of Fifewood Crescent and Fallingbrook Street around 3:50 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 30. Investigators say a grey Kia sedan collided with a parked white Hyundai, with both drivers in the area to pick up children.

The driver of the Hyundai tried to speak with the woman behind the wheel of the Kia, but police say the Kia sped off. Several witnesses reported that the driver appeared impaired.

Officers located the Kia a short time later at a residence nearby. Police say the woman showed clear signs of impairment and was arrested without incident. No one involved in the collision was physically hurt.

Breath tests conducted at the station registered readings of 170 mg and 180 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood — more than double the legal limit of 80 mg.

The woman is charged with operating while impaired, operating while impaired – exceeding, failing to remain at the accident, and dangerous operation. She was released on an undertaking.

