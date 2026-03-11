Hamilton police renew appeal 1 year after teen’s ‘targeted’ Stoney Creek killing

A Hamilton Police vehicle pictured on May 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 11, 2026 9:59 am.

Last Updated March 11, 2026 10:53 am.

Hamilton police are making a renewed push for information in the killing of a 16‑year‑old boy, one year after the Stoney Creek teen was chased for kilometres and shot multiple times in what investigators call a targeted attack.

The homicide happened on March 6, 2025, around 4:20 a.m., after multiple 911 callers reported gunfire near Highway 8 and Fruitland Road. When officers arrived, they found two vehicles — a white Kia sedan and a red Acura SUV — that had collided just east of the intersection.

Inside the Acura, police discovered Faizaan Awan, 16, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Boy was chased for kilometres before the shooting: police

After a year, Hamilton police say they have confirmed Awan was pursued by multiple vehicles for several kilometres before the fatal shooting. The chase ended near Highway 8 and Fruitland Road, where gunfire erupted.

Authorities tell CityNews that a silver Infiniti, believed to have been stolen and used in the pursuit, was later recovered in the area. Other vehicles involved in the chase remain outstanding.

Two other occupants were inside the Acura at the time. One suffered a minor gunshot wound and sought treatment later. Both have since been interviewed by investigators.

The Homicide Unit says evidence shows multiple firearms were used in the killing, but none have been found, and despite the progress, police say key witnesses have not come forward.

“Hamilton police believe there are individuals who know what happened and why Faizaan Awan was targeted but have not yet come forward,” a police spokesperson wrote in a news release.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Det. Lisa Chambers at 905‑546‑3843. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers.

With files from Michael Talbot of CityNews

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA gas prices set for notable shift overnight. What you need to know

Drivers in Toronto and the GTA will see a noticeable dip at the pumps on Thursday, with gas prices set to fall six cents a litre at midnight; a welcome shift for many after a turbulent stretch of increases...

1h ago

Man stabbed at Union Station, suspect in custody

Toronto police are investigating a stabbing at Union Station on Wednesday morning that sent one man to the hospital and briefly prompted a search for the victim after he fled the scene. Officers were...

24m ago

Durham police offer $15K reward in Oshawa murder investigation

Durham Regional Crime Stoppers is offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of Michael Nigris that happened nearly three years ago in Oshawa. Investigators with...

11m ago

Ontario to provide $750 classroom supplies fund for each homeroom teacher

The province of Ontario has announced it will be providing each elementary school homeroom teacher with $750 in funding for classroom supplies each school year. It's one of the first budget announcements...

36m ago

