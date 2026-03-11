Hamilton police are making a renewed push for information in the killing of a 16‑year‑old boy, one year after the Stoney Creek teen was chased for kilometres and shot multiple times in what investigators call a targeted attack.

The homicide happened on March 6, 2025, around 4:20 a.m., after multiple 911 callers reported gunfire near Highway 8 and Fruitland Road. When officers arrived, they found two vehicles — a white Kia sedan and a red Acura SUV — that had collided just east of the intersection.

Inside the Acura, police discovered Faizaan Awan, 16, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Boy was chased for kilometres before the shooting: police

After a year, Hamilton police say they have confirmed Awan was pursued by multiple vehicles for several kilometres before the fatal shooting. The chase ended near Highway 8 and Fruitland Road, where gunfire erupted.

Authorities tell CityNews that a silver Infiniti, believed to have been stolen and used in the pursuit, was later recovered in the area. Other vehicles involved in the chase remain outstanding.

Two other occupants were inside the Acura at the time. One suffered a minor gunshot wound and sought treatment later. Both have since been interviewed by investigators.

The Homicide Unit says evidence shows multiple firearms were used in the killing, but none have been found, and despite the progress, police say key witnesses have not come forward.

“Hamilton police believe there are individuals who know what happened and why Faizaan Awan was targeted but have not yet come forward,” a police spokesperson wrote in a news release.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Det. Lisa Chambers at 905‑546‑3843. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers.

With files from Michael Talbot of CityNews