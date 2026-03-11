Durham police offer $15K reward in Oshawa murder investigation

Durham Regional Crime Stoppers is offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of Michael Nigris that happened nearly three years ago in Oshawa.

Investigators with Durham Regional Police Service say Nigris, then 30 years old, was found shot in a plaza parking lot in the area of King Street West and Park Road on March 30, 2023. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our investigation has uncovered nothing in Michael’s personal or professional life that would explain why he was targeted. Michael was simply leaving work when his life was tragically taken from him,” Det.-Sgt. Erik Mamers said at a news conference on Wednesday.

Police previously released images of the two suspects they believe are linked to the shooting, but there have never been any arrests in the case.

Suspects sought in connection with with the death of Michael Nigris in Oshawa in 2023. (DRPS/handout)

According to police, the suspect responsible for the shooting fled in a stolen black Ford F150 Raptor that was later recovered shortly after on Dundee Avenue in Oshawa. Police say the second suspect has ties to the stolen Ford F150 Raptor.

Investigators say both suspects have been linked to the Lawrence Avenue West and Keele Street area in Toronto.

“A chunk of my soul was taken and I’ll never get it back, it’s horrific, it’s like nothing you can imagine,” Nigris’ mother said on Wednesday.