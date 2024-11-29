Suspects identified but still no arrests in shooting death of Michael Nigris

Photo of Michael Nigris
Photo of Michael Nigris

By Fil Martino

Posted November 29, 2024 5:00 am.

Last Updated November 29, 2024 5:01 am.

On this week’s episode of the “Tracking a Killer: The Cold Case Files” podcast, 680 reporter Fil Martino and Madison Fitzpatrick of Rogers TV Barrie take a look at the unsolved murder of 30-year-old pawn shop employee Michael Nigris.

Nigris was shot and killed in an Oshawa plaza parking lot in the area of King Street West and Park Road on March 30th, 2023. Police say Nigris was leaving the store when he was shot.

Durham Regional Police say they have scoured through hundreds of hours of video surveillance footage looking for clues and identified suspects with ties to a stolen truck that they believe was involved in the shooting.

“Investigators have been able to locate two individuals that we believe were involved in the murder of Michael Nigris,” said police.

Police released images of the two suspects they believe are linked to the shooting, but there have never been any arrests in the case.

Michael’s sister Katherine Kollaard says it will never get easier to talk about her brother’s life and his tragic death.

“This is not going to be a cold case. We will exhaust every resource that we have to get justice,” said Kollaard.

Police say they have been unable to determine any possible motive in this case. Anyone with information is urged to come forward.

You can listen to the full Michael Nigris story on “Tracking a Killer: The Cold Case Files” on the Seekr app, the Frequency Podcast Network or wherever you get your podcasts.

