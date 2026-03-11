Transit signal priority in place along both Line 6 Finch West and Line 5 Eglinton

The TTC says transit riders on both Lines 5 and 6 should see improved trip times following the implementation of transit signal priority.

Changes have been made to traffic signals on the street-level portions of each line that will allow LRT trains to move through the intersection before left-turning vehicles.

Signal transit priority has been in place on Finch Avenue West east of Islington Avenue at Milady Road, Pearldale Avenue (Pearldale station) and Duncanwoods Drive (Duncanwoods station) since late last month.

Enhanced transit signal priority is now in use at all intersections on Line 5 Eglinton and has been added to the following Line 6 Finch West intersections:

Victoria Park Avenue

Eglinton Square/O’Connor Drive

Pharmacy Avenue

Hakimi Avenue/Lebovic Avenue

Warden Avenue

Sinnott Road/Thermos Road

Rosemount Drive

Ionview Avenue

Sloane Avenue/Bermondsey Road

City officials add that they are continuing to work on improvements that will see signals become more dynamic and responsive in real time. Those changes are expected to be introduced in the coming months.