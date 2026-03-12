Hotel apologizes after Pimicikamak teen was forced out of hotel room days after surgery

Canad Inns hotel, where a Pimicikamak First Nation teen was forced out of a hotel room while recovering from surgery, issued an apology for the incident Thursday.

The apology comes a day after the Robinsons family held a press conference and demanded accountability.

In a statement to CityNews, a spokesperson for the company said, “We acknowledge that the interaction does not reflect the standards of professionalism, care, or respect that Canad Inns expects from any member of our team.”

“We sincerely apologize to Nicholas and Jodie Robinson, as well as to the broader community, for the distress this situation has caused,” wrote Amanda Gomes, director of communications.

Gomes said the company had formally apologized to the family.

She added that the security person involved in the incident, which was captured and shared on social media, had been fired.

Nicholas had been recovering at the Canad Inns Destination Centre Health Sciences Centre after a knee surgery.

The hotel is known to have guests who travel for healthcare often stay at the location due to its proximity to the health facility.

The family was waiting for approval from the First Nations and Inuit health branch to extend their stay, as he was still in significant pain and struggling to move.

On Thursday, Manitoba Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara said, in a statement to CityNews, that they have directed Shared Health to investigate the circumstances.

“No one should be treated that way, and particularly when you are healing from a surgery or procedure,” Asagwara said, adding that the ministry had reached out to the family to offer support.