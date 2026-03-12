Hotel apologizes after Pimicikamak teen was forced out of hotel room days after surgery

By Manoj Subramaniam

Posted March 12, 2026 6:33 pm.

Canad Inns hotel, where a Pimicikamak First Nation teen was forced out of a hotel room while recovering from surgery, issued an apology for the incident Thursday.

The apology comes a day after the Robinsons family held a press conference and demanded accountability.

In a statement to CityNews, a spokesperson for the company said, “We acknowledge that the interaction does not reflect the standards of professionalism, care, or respect that Canad Inns expects from any member of our team.”

“We sincerely apologize to Nicholas and Jodie Robinson, as well as to the broader community, for the distress this situation has caused,” wrote Amanda Gomes, director of communications.

Gomes said the company had formally apologized to the family.

She added that the security person involved in the incident, which was captured and shared on social media, had been fired.

Nicholas had been recovering at the Canad Inns Destination Centre Health Sciences Centre after a knee surgery.

The hotel is known to have guests who travel for healthcare often stay at the location due to its proximity to the health facility.

The family was waiting for approval from the First Nations and Inuit health branch to extend their stay, as he was still in significant pain and struggling to move.

On Thursday, Manitoba Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara said, in a statement to CityNews, that they have directed Shared Health to investigate the circumstances.

“No one should be treated that way, and particularly when you are healing from a surgery or procedure,” Asagwara said, adding that the ministry had reached out to the family to offer support.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Maple Leafs top Ducks to end losing streak, lose Matthews to knee injury

William Nylander scored the go-ahead goal on a power play 36 seconds into the third period as the Maple Leafs came back from a 3-1 deficit to top the Anaheim Ducks 6-4 and snap an eight-game slide Thursday...

1h ago

Man critically injured after being struck by vehicle in south Etobicoke

A man has been critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in south Etobicoke. Toronto police say a pedestrian was struck just before 8 p.m. Thursday in the Lake Shore Boulevard West and Brow...

1h ago

Widespread snow could bring 3 to 10 cm to the GTA on Friday

Despite the mild spring-like start to the week, snow is back in the forecast for this weekend. A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the GTHA, as an Alberta clipper brings widespread...

2h ago

City councillor proposes city-run grocery store to tackle rising food costs

For many Torontonians, the weekly grocery run has become stressful. From produce to pantry staples, the cost of food continues to climb, pushing more people toward food banks and leaving some neighbourhoods...

2h ago

Top Stories

Maple Leafs top Ducks to end losing streak, lose Matthews to knee injury

William Nylander scored the go-ahead goal on a power play 36 seconds into the third period as the Maple Leafs came back from a 3-1 deficit to top the Anaheim Ducks 6-4 and snap an eight-game slide Thursday...

1h ago

Man critically injured after being struck by vehicle in south Etobicoke

A man has been critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in south Etobicoke. Toronto police say a pedestrian was struck just before 8 p.m. Thursday in the Lake Shore Boulevard West and Brow...

1h ago

Widespread snow could bring 3 to 10 cm to the GTA on Friday

Despite the mild spring-like start to the week, snow is back in the forecast for this weekend. A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the GTHA, as an Alberta clipper brings widespread...

2h ago

City councillor proposes city-run grocery store to tackle rising food costs

For many Torontonians, the weekly grocery run has become stressful. From produce to pantry staples, the cost of food continues to climb, pushing more people toward food banks and leaving some neighbourhoods...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Two winter systems to impact GTA over next four days

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the GTA as a widespread snowfall event is expected to bring up to 10 cm in some areas and make driving conditions hazardous.

3h ago

2:20
Al Quds Day demonstration this weekend expected to have large attendance

Toronto police announce operational plans to keep everyone safe as the Al Quds Day is planned for University Ave. An event meant to show support with Palestinians.

4h ago

4:29
Snow expected in the GTA Friday

An Alberta clipper is set to drop between four to six centimetres of snow in the GTA with higher amounts in northern York and Durham regions. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

6h ago

0:54
Toronto police to increase presence at Al Quds Day rally

Toronto police are preparing security measures for a large rally to mark Al-Quds Day, expected in downtown Toronto on Saturday.

8h ago

2:46
How the war in Iran is impacting the local economy

Amid the worsening conflict in Iran, Torontonians are feeling the effects at home with rising gas prices and challenges to food importation.

12h ago

More Videos