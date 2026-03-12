York Regional Police (YRP) have charged a Newmarket man with multiple sexual‑offence‑related crimes after an investigation into an incident at a public library earlier this month.

Police say the investigation began on March 2 after officers received a report that an adult male had been seen the previous afternoon committing an indecent act inside a Newmarket library.

According to investigators, the man was observed around 3:30 p.m. holding his cellphone and exposing himself while performing the act in a public area of the building.

Following the report, officers launched an investigation. On Wednesday, officers executed a search warrant at a Newmarket residence, where they arrested a suspect without incident.

Police have charged 37‑year‑old Ryan Toms, of Newmarket, with committing an indecent act in a public place, exposing genitals to a person under 16 years of age for a sexual purpose, voyeurism and breach of probation.

Investigators have released a photo of the accused, saying they believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

Anyone with information or anyone who believes they may have been a victim is urged to contact York Regional Police.