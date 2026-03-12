Newmarket man who allegedly exposed himself at local library facing charges

Police have charged 37‑year‑old Ryan Toms, of Newmarket, with committing an indecent act in a public place, exposing genitals to a person under 16 years of age for a sexual purpose, voyeurism and breach of probation. Photo: YRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 12, 2026 12:07 pm.

Last Updated March 12, 2026 12:17 pm.

York Regional Police (YRP) have charged a Newmarket man with multiple sexual‑offence‑related crimes after an investigation into an incident at a public library earlier this month.

Police say the investigation began on March 2 after officers received a report that an adult male had been seen the previous afternoon committing an indecent act inside a Newmarket library.

According to investigators, the man was observed around 3:30 p.m. holding his cellphone and exposing himself while performing the act in a public area of the building.

Following the report, officers launched an investigation. On Wednesday, officers executed a search warrant at a Newmarket residence, where they arrested a suspect without incident.

Police have charged 37‑year‑old Ryan Toms, of Newmarket, with committing an indecent act in a public place, exposing genitals to a person under 16 years of age for a sexual purpose, voyeurism and breach of probation.

Investigators have released a photo of the accused, saying they believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

Anyone with information or anyone who believes they may have been a victim is urged to contact York Regional Police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

What comes next to address trip times on TTC Line 5 Eglinton and Line 6 Finch West?

The City of Toronto just finished the first of three phases of improvements aimed at speeding up trains on TTC Lines 5 and 6.

2h ago

Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 5 cents at midnight

Gas prices in the GTA are set to rise again, a day after drivers got temporary relief at the pumps overnight. Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro, tells CityNews that prices are...

1h ago

Information from Project South results in new arrest: York Regional Police

York Regional Police (YRP) confirm the arrest of a 35-year-old man late last month as a result of information that originated from Project South -- the sweeping organized crime and corruption probe that...

12m ago

New legislation would expand police, spy agency powers to probe online activity

OTTAWA — Newly proposed legislation would make it easier for police and Canada's spy service to investigate online activities. The bill tabled in the House of Commons today would require internet and...

1h ago

Top Stories

What comes next to address trip times on TTC Line 5 Eglinton and Line 6 Finch West?

The City of Toronto just finished the first of three phases of improvements aimed at speeding up trains on TTC Lines 5 and 6.

2h ago

Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 5 cents at midnight

Gas prices in the GTA are set to rise again, a day after drivers got temporary relief at the pumps overnight. Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro, tells CityNews that prices are...

1h ago

Information from Project South results in new arrest: York Regional Police

York Regional Police (YRP) confirm the arrest of a 35-year-old man late last month as a result of information that originated from Project South -- the sweeping organized crime and corruption probe that...

12m ago

New legislation would expand police, spy agency powers to probe online activity

OTTAWA — Newly proposed legislation would make it easier for police and Canada's spy service to investigate online activities. The bill tabled in the House of Commons today would require internet and...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:35
Triple stabbing at North York home, suspect in custody

Toronto police are investigating after multiple people were stabbed inside a home on Glendora Avenue early Thursday, with a suspect now in custody after fleeing the scene on foot.

5h ago

2:01
Gusts of wind spewing colder temperatures across the GTA

As temperatures begin to drop, gusts of wind that could reach up to 60km/h are spewing colder air across the GTA.

5h ago

2:15
Wind chills return with cold front Thursday

Morning wind chills on Thursday will feel like -9 with wind gusts of up to 60 km/h in some areas.

17h ago

1:56
Heavy rain causes flooding across the GTA

Drivers across the GTA are being warmed to take precaution on their commute today as heavy rainfall triggers flooding in some areas.

23h ago

5:09
Rain continues Wednesday, snow expected Friday

After heavy rainfall Wednesday, more snow is just around the corner for the GTA and most of southern Ontario. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

23h ago

More Videos