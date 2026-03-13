Is Canada missing the mark on alcohol awareness?

What is the most harmful substance in Canada? You may not be able to guess it, but according to a recent Canada-wide study, it’s alcohol.

While it may not cause the most deaths, the study suggests it causes the most harms. And that’s aggravated by that fact that most Canadians are woefully uninformed about the basics of alcohol safety and consumption.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Dr. Iris Gorfinkel, a Toronto-based family physician and clinical researcher, to discuss the price Canadians pay – both physically and fiscally – for the lack of awareness of alcohol dangers, and how Ottawa can fill the policy gaps to reduce deaths and harms.