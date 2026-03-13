The Big Story

Is Canada missing the mark on alcohol awareness?

A collection of alcoholic beverages are seen in this undated image. Photo: Unsplash.

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted March 13, 2026 7:25 am.

What is the most harmful substance in Canada? You may not be able to guess it, but according to a recent Canada-wide study, it’s alcohol.

While it may not cause the most deaths, the study suggests it causes the most harms. And that’s aggravated by that fact that most Canadians are woefully uninformed about the basics of alcohol safety and consumption.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Dr. Iris Gorfinkel, a Toronto-based family physician and clinical researcher, to discuss the price Canadians pay – both physically and fiscally – for the lack of awareness of alcohol dangers, and how Ottawa can fill the policy gaps to reduce deaths and harms.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada lost 84,000 jobs in February, pushing unemployment rate to 6.7%: StatCan

Statistics Canada says employment came in sharply lower than expected in February as a surprise drop of 84,000 jobs pushed the unemployment rate up two ticks to 6.7 per cent. The agency says last month’s...

breaking

26m ago

Widespread snow could bring 3 to 10 cm to Toronto and the GTHA on Friday

Despite the mild spring-like start to the week, snow is back in the forecast for this weekend. A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the GTHA, as an Alberta clipper brings widespread...

3h ago

Canadians turning to March break alternatives amid tensions in Cuba, Mexico

TORONTO — Many Canadian travellers have opted for alternative March break destinations this year, travel agents say, as unrest and violence disrupt tourism in some of the traditionally popular affordable...

3h ago

Jet fuel prices push Air Canada, Air Transat to adjust ticket costs

Airlines across the globe have started to hike fares and fuel surcharges in response to surging oil prices sparked by the war in Iran, and Canada is no exception. Several carriers indicated this week...

41m ago

Top Stories

Canada lost 84,000 jobs in February, pushing unemployment rate to 6.7%: StatCan

Statistics Canada says employment came in sharply lower than expected in February as a surprise drop of 84,000 jobs pushed the unemployment rate up two ticks to 6.7 per cent. The agency says last month’s...

breaking

26m ago

Widespread snow could bring 3 to 10 cm to Toronto and the GTHA on Friday

Despite the mild spring-like start to the week, snow is back in the forecast for this weekend. A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the GTHA, as an Alberta clipper brings widespread...

3h ago

Canadians turning to March break alternatives amid tensions in Cuba, Mexico

TORONTO — Many Canadian travellers have opted for alternative March break destinations this year, travel agents say, as unrest and violence disrupt tourism in some of the traditionally popular affordable...

3h ago

Jet fuel prices push Air Canada, Air Transat to adjust ticket costs

Airlines across the globe have started to hike fares and fuel surcharges in response to surging oil prices sparked by the war in Iran, and Canada is no exception. Several carriers indicated this week...

41m ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
Could city-run grocery stores be the answer to food insecurity in Toronto?

One Toronto city councillor is proposing the city develop city-run grocery stores to lower the price of food. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.

10h ago

2:26
Two winter systems to impact GTA over next four days

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the GTA as a widespread snowfall event is expected to bring up to 10 cm in some areas and make driving conditions hazardous.

13h ago

2:20
Al Quds Day demonstration this weekend expected to have large attendance

Toronto police announce operational plans to keep everyone safe as the Al Quds Day is planned for University Ave. An event meant to show support with Palestinians.

14h ago

4:29
Snow expected in the GTA Friday

An Alberta clipper is set to drop between four to six centimetres of snow in the GTA with higher amounts in northern York and Durham regions. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

16h ago

0:54
Toronto police to increase presence at Al Quds Day rally

Toronto police are preparing security measures for a large rally to mark Al-Quds Day, expected in downtown Toronto on Saturday.

18h ago

More Videos