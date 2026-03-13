Brampton man charged after police seize $30K in booze, butter and ghee

Close-up of a hand holding a wrapped block of butter in golden packaging at a grocery store, with blurred shelves of dairy products in the background. photo: iStock/Getty Images.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 13, 2026 10:44 am.

Last Updated March 13, 2026 10:47 am.

A three‑month investigation into retail thefts across the GTA has ended with a Brampton man facing charges — and police recovering an unusually large haul of alcohol, butter and ghee.

Officers executed a search warrant at a Brampton home on March 9, uncovering what investigators describe as a stockpile of stolen goods linked to thefts from major retailers.

Inside the residence, police say they found 300 bottles of alcohol, 100 bricks of butter and 91 tubs of ghee.

The items carry a combined retail value of roughly $30,000.

Following the search, 48‑year‑old Pintu Gohil, of Brampton, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime. Gohil was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on April 7.

Police did not specify which retailers were targeted or how the stolen goods were being distributed, but investigators say the operation was part of a broader probe into organized retail theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel Regional Police.

Following the search, 48‑year‑old Pintu Gohil, of Brampton, was arrested and charged. Photo: PRP.
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