A three‑month investigation into retail thefts across the GTA has ended with a Brampton man facing charges — and police recovering an unusually large haul of alcohol, butter and ghee.

Officers executed a search warrant at a Brampton home on March 9, uncovering what investigators describe as a stockpile of stolen goods linked to thefts from major retailers.

Inside the residence, police say they found 300 bottles of alcohol, 100 bricks of butter and 91 tubs of ghee.

The items carry a combined retail value of roughly $30,000.

Following the search, 48‑year‑old Pintu Gohil, of Brampton, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime. Gohil was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on April 7.

Police did not specify which retailers were targeted or how the stolen goods were being distributed, but investigators say the operation was part of a broader probe into organized retail theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel Regional Police.

Following the search, 48‑year‑old Pintu Gohil, of Brampton, was arrested and charged. Photo: PRP.