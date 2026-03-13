Multiple crashes leads to closures on parts of the Hwy. 401 near Cambridge, Guelph Line

Significant snowfall on Friday, March 13 at The Boardwalk in Kitchener. (Erin Anderson/CityNews Kitchener)

By CityNews Kitchener Staff

Posted March 13, 2026 12:47 pm.

Last Updated March 13, 2026 4:35 pm.

Snowfall blanketed parts of the GTA late Friday morning, and the conditions led to multiple road closures, including on Highway 401.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said eastbound 401 lanes were closed just past Guelph Line as of 11:30 a.m. due to a collision involving two tractor-trailers.

“If you don’t need to be on the roads, this is a great day to stay back, stay home, stay away, and wait for the system to pass,” said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

Eastbound lanes fully reopened around 3 p.m. and OPP said one person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There were also major issues in the westbound 401 lanes, which were closed between Cedar Creek Road and Oxford Rd 29 shortly after 11 a.m.

Police said it was due to several collisions, and poor weather and road conditions. Minor injuries were reported.

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