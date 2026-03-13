Parts of GTA under yellow-level snowfall warning as widespread system moves into region

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the GTHA, as an Alberta clipper brings widespread snow and gusty winds to southern Ontario.

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted March 13, 2026 9:50 am.

Last Updated March 13, 2026 10:27 am.

Parts of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) are under a snowfall warning while a special weather statement is in effect for Toronto, with up to 15 centimetres of snow expected for some areas of the region on Friday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a yellow-level snowfall warning snowfall for Pickering, Oshawa, southern Durham Region, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, and Markham.

“Snowfall amounts near 15 cm. are expected inland from Lake Ontario and over higher elevations such as the Oak Ridges Moraine,” the warning states. “Lesser amounts are expected near Lake Ontario where warmer temperatures are likely to result in a longer period of rain.”

The national weather agency says snowfall rates of up to five centimetres an hour could fall over some locations.

“The major highways likely to be affected the most with hazardous winter driving conditions are Highways 400, 404, 407 and 115. A return to winter driving conditions is also expected on Highways 401 and 2,” Environment and Climate Change Canada says.

“Travel will likely be challenging. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic. Visibility will likely be reduced at times.”

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The snow is expected to move in later on Friday morning across the GTA and continue into Saturday morning for some areas north and west of Toronto.

Between five and eight centimetres of snow is forecasted for Toronto, with “brief” snowfall rates of two to four centimetres an hour. The precipitation is expected to end on Friday night.

“Although total snowfall amounts are not expected to be overly significant, the hourly snowfall rates may result in roads and highways becoming quickly snow covered and slippery. Hazardous travel conditions are expected,” the special weather statement notes.

“Snow is expected to diminish in intensity this afternoon and will likely change to rain showers as temperatures rise above the freezing mark.”

Strong winds are accompanying this weather system with gusts up to 80 km/h at times.

Temperatures just above the freezing mark will continue through the weekend before another system arrives on Sunday.

It’s too early to predict how Sunday’s storm will play out, but meteorologists note multiple precipitation types are possible, including snow, ice pellets, freezing rain and rain.

Click here to sign up for the CityNews Weather Guarantee and to check out Toronto’s extended forecast.

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