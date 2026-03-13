Telus Digital investigates cyberattack on ‘limited number’ of its systems

Telus Corp. headquarters is seen in downtown Vancouver, on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 13, 2026 11:53 am.

Telus Corp.’s global IT and customer services arm says it’s investigating a breach of its systems.

The company says the cyberattack involved unauthorized access to a “limited number” of Telus Digital’s systems, and that it has taken immediate steps to prevent further intrusion.

Spokesman Richard Gilhooley says Telus Digital’s operations remain fully operational and there is no evidence of disruption to customer connectivity or services.

He says the company will notify any customers who may have been affected as the investigation progresses.

The company says cyber forensics experts are supporting the investigation and it is also working with law enforcement.

Last September, Telus signed a deal to acquire the shares of Telus Digital it did not already own for a total of US$539 million, reversing its move to spin off the business in 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:T)

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