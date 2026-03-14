PM’s office mum on Conservative Order of Canada petition for Don Cherry

Hockey commentator Don Cherry in Toronto, Feb. 15, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 14, 2026 3:56 pm.

Last Updated March 14, 2026 4:31 pm.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney’s office wouldn’t weigh in on a push by the federal Conservatives to award the Order of Canada to controversial hockey commentator Don Cherry.

Audrey Champoux, a spokesperson for Carney, declined to say whether the prime minister felt that Cherry had met the requirements for the accolade, which is awarded in recognition of exceptional achievements, extraordinary contributions to the nation, or remarkable dedication to a community.

Champoux noted those were the criteria for awarding the country’s highest honorary distinction, but referred questions to the federal Heritage Department.

Conservative MP Andrew Lawton is gathering signatures on an online petition on party’s website.

Some Quebec federal Conservatives are opposed to the party’s push due to Cherry’s comments about Quebec and francophones. But others, including Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, have said they support the petition.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith urged Carney to support Don Cherry’s nomination in a social media post on Saturday.

“This shouldn’t even be up for debate,” Smith wrote.

“Don Cherry is a Canadian icon, a hockey legend and is loved by Albertans. He’s not just one of the greats, his word and opinion about our national sport is still treated as hockey gospel by millions of Canadians.”

Cherry, now 92, was a popular commentator on the “Coach’s Corner” segment on “Hockey Night in Canada” for nearly four decades, known for his flamboyant suits and controversial takes.

In 2004, he was publicly reprimanded by the CBC and subject to a seven-second tape delay for saying only “Europeans and French guys” wore visors. In 2013, he was criticized for saying that female reporters should not be allowed in NHL dressing rooms.

Cherry was fired in 2019 for calling immigrants “you people” and suggesting that not enough new Canadians honour the country’s fallen soldiers by wearing a poppy.

The CBC said in a social media post announcing Cherry’s departure that the remarks were “divisive, discriminatory and offensive.”

Cherry stood by the remarks at the time, telling The Canadian Press he was not singling out visible minorities.

The Conservative petition said Cherry’s “candid and unapologetic style reflects a spirit of authenticity and independence that resonated with millions of Canadians.”

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