Ingram’s 34 points power Raptors past Pistons; Barnes reaches 100 blocks

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) is fouled by Detroit Pistons centre Jalen Duren (0) as Barnes jumps for the hoop during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Sunday, March 15, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 15, 2026 7:01 pm.

Brandon Ingram had a game-high 34 points as the Toronto Raptors upset the Detroit Pistons 119-108 on Sunday.

RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., added 27 points and six rebounds as Toronto (38-29) won back-to-back games. 

The win helped the Raptors hang on to sixth in the Eastern Conference.

Jakob Poeltl and Scottie Barnes each had a double-double. Poeltl finished with 21 points and a season-high 18 rebounds while Barnes added 14 points and pulled down 10 boards.

Cade Cunningham had 33 points and nine assists as the first-place Pistons (48-19) had their three-game win streak snapped.

Jalen Duren had a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Tobias Harris scored 21 points.

Takeaways

Pistons: Detroit shot at a blistering pace in the first half, going 24-for-37 (64.9 per cent) on field goals, backed by 7-for-11 (63.6 per cent) three-point shooting in the first half. Their hot hands cooled in the third, going 7-for-26 (26.9 per cent) on field-goal attempts, and making just one of seven (14.3 per cent) three-pointers in the period.

Raptors: One of Toronto’s best defensive efforts of the season helped it overcome poor three-point shooting. The Raptors outrebounded Detroit 48-39, earning them 30 second-chance points to the Pistons’ 15.

Key moment

Ingram drilled a 26-foot three-pointer with 2:30 left in the third, bringing the sold-out Scotiabank Arena crowd to its feet. It was only Toronto’s fifth made three of the game, but it gave the Raptors a 12-point lead and capped a 9-2 run.

Key stat

Barnes had his 100th block of the season in the game, reaching the milestone for the first time in his five-year career. He’s the fifth player in the NBA to have 100 blocks this season and first Raptor to do it since Montreal’s Chris Boucher in the 2020-21 season.

Up next

Toronto visits the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.

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