Ingram’s 34 points power Raptors past Pistons; Barnes reaches 100 blocks

Brandon Ingram had a game-high 34 points as the Toronto Raptors upset the Detroit Pistons 119-108 on Sunday.

RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., added 27 points and six rebounds as Toronto (38-29) won back-to-back games.

The win helped the Raptors hang on to sixth in the Eastern Conference.

Jakob Poeltl and Scottie Barnes each had a double-double. Poeltl finished with 21 points and a season-high 18 rebounds while Barnes added 14 points and pulled down 10 boards.

Cade Cunningham had 33 points and nine assists as the first-place Pistons (48-19) had their three-game win streak snapped.

Jalen Duren had a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Tobias Harris scored 21 points.

Takeaways

Pistons: Detroit shot at a blistering pace in the first half, going 24-for-37 (64.9 per cent) on field goals, backed by 7-for-11 (63.6 per cent) three-point shooting in the first half. Their hot hands cooled in the third, going 7-for-26 (26.9 per cent) on field-goal attempts, and making just one of seven (14.3 per cent) three-pointers in the period.

Raptors: One of Toronto’s best defensive efforts of the season helped it overcome poor three-point shooting. The Raptors outrebounded Detroit 48-39, earning them 30 second-chance points to the Pistons’ 15.

Key moment

Ingram drilled a 26-foot three-pointer with 2:30 left in the third, bringing the sold-out Scotiabank Arena crowd to its feet. It was only Toronto’s fifth made three of the game, but it gave the Raptors a 12-point lead and capped a 9-2 run.

Key stat

Barnes had his 100th block of the season in the game, reaching the milestone for the first time in his five-year career. He’s the fifth player in the NBA to have 100 blocks this season and first Raptor to do it since Montreal’s Chris Boucher in the 2020-21 season.

Up next

Toronto visits the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.