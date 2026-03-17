Toronto police officer injured after cruiser allegedly struck by stolen vehicle

A Toronto police officer is in hospital after a police cruiser was allegedly struck by a stolen vehicle in North York.

Investigators say officers received an Automated Licence Plate Recognition hit in connection to a stolen vehicle in the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Allen Road just after 5 p.m.

When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the suspect vehicle allegedly struck the police car in an attempt to flee. The driver then allegedly abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

He was arrested a short distance away.

One officer was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is still ongoing.