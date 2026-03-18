Queen’s Park statues to be protected against vandalism ahead of next week’s protests

The Ford government says it will wrap eight statues on the front lawn of Queen’s Park to prevent them from further vandalism ahead of expected protests next week.

The move is in reaction to student-led protests earlier this month against planned changes to the Ontario Student Assistance Program, which saw a statue of George Brown defaced with slogans and an obscenity against Premier Doug Ford. Two people were arrested in connection with that incident, and officials estimated the damage to the statue at more than $5,000.

Ford says he welcomes protesters to the legislature but cautioned against vandalizing the statues.

“Anyone who wants to protest, you come to Queen’s Park, do cartwheels, jump up and down, whatever you want to do – do not vandalize,” he said during an unrelated announcement Wednesday morning. “Do not vandalize those statues, they’re historic, and if you do, you’ll get charged.”

House Speaker Donna Skelly says the statues will be wrapped ahead of MPPs’ return to the legislature on March 23.

“We are putting actions in place to prevent further damage and to also protect people who are not only protesting but who also want to attend Queen’s Park on that day,” Skelly tells CityNews.

“Be passionate, but please, play by the rules, don’t break the law, and you’re welcome back anytime.”

Officials say the wrapping on the statues is not permanent and will eventually be removed.

Mark McAllister and Richard Southern contributed to this report