No service on Lakeshore West line between Long Branch and Port Credit GO after person fatally struck by train

No trains are running between Long Branch and Port Credit GO stations on the Lakeshore West line after a person was struck fatally by a train near Long Branch, GO Transit says.

Peel police say the person was struck in the area of Alexandra Ave and Fourth Street in Mississauga around 2:45 p.m.

Trains are not able to move through the area until the investigation is complete.

GO Transit says customers at Union Station can take the Milton line to Cooksville GO to connect with GO shuttle buses to Port Credit GO and trains will run westbound from Port Credit GO.

Eastbound customers arriving at Port Credit GO can connect with a GO bus shuttle from Port Credit GO to Long Branch GO and then connect with TTC service. Mississauga Transit is also providing service between Port Credit GO and Long Branch GO.

Fourth Street is closed from Ogden Avenue to Alexandra while Alexandra is closed from Fourth Street to Lakeshore Road East.