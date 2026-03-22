Maritime historical groups earn UNESCO recognition for Black Loyalist archive

Andrea Davis, left, the executive director of the Black Loyalist Heritage Centre, and Sheila Hartley-Scott, president of the Black Loyalist Heritage Society's volunteer board are shown at the Nova Scotia Archives in Halifax on Saturday, March 21, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lyndsay Armstrong

By Lyndsay Armstrong, The Canadian Press

Posted March 22, 2026 6:00 am.

Last Updated March 22, 2026 6:56 am.

HALIFAX — Detailed ledgers, business receipts and church records from Black Loyalists in the 1780s and onward are more than just rich historical texts to Andrea Davis.

“This is a part of my history… it means so much to us as a community,” she said in an interview Saturday.

Davis is an eighth generation descendant of Black people who left the United States for Nova Scotia at the end of the American Revolution, siding with the British. The Black Loyalists were offered land, protection and freedom, but they were not given the rations, assistance or fertile land they were promised.

“My ancestors, they are a group of people that were not meant to survive, but they did. And so to be here to represent the Black Loyalists and my ancestors is extremely rewarding,” she said.

Davis, the executive director of the Black Loyalist Heritage Centre in Shelburne, N.S., was among those recognized Saturday by the Canadian branch of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, otherwise known as UNESCO.

The Nova Scotia Archives, Black Loyalist Heritage Centre, Shelburne County Museum and Provincial Archives of New Brunswick partnered to produce an archival collection called “Black Loyalists in Canada: Autonomy, Advocacy, Community, Legacy.” The collection was added to UNESCO’s Canada Memory of the World Register, which recognizes documentary heritage of national significance.

Davis said the documents, some of which were on display at the Nova Scotia Archives in Halifax on Saturday, provide detail into the rich lives of the Black Loyalists who settled in Shelburne, where she lives today.

The documents “show their intelligence… show me the strength and resilience that was always there… it’s so emotional and so compelling for me as an eighth generation to have these texts on hand and share it with the next generations after me,” she said.

Saturday’s ceremony at the archives included music on the drums and piano, and a prayer from Sheila Hartley-Scott, president of the Black Loyalist Heritage Society’s volunteer board.

“Our ancestors were not given very good odds to survive when they arrived here, they suffered unspeakable hardships … not only were they facing hardships, they were facing racism. All they really wanted was (something) better and to be able to raise their family and contribute to their communities,” Hartley-Scott said.

“Our people are people of strength and courage, tenacity, hope and faith.”

John Macleod, manager of the Nova Scotia Archives, said the land petitions, legal documentation, settlement plans and transaction records and other documents included in the collection “tell the story of Nova Scotia.”

Part of what makes this collection significant is that the documents show the Black Loyalists “speaking for themselves and being agents of their destiny in this time period.”

“They are actually going to courts and pleading cases and making their presence known. And that presence of course has persisted for more than 200 years from the settlement of Shelburne,” Macleod said Saturday.

The Canada Memory of the World Register is administered by the Canadian Commission for UNESCO as part of the organization’s Memory of the World Programme, which seeks to safeguard and promote access to heritage documents of universal value.

“This archival collection provides a rare and valuable account of the Black Loyalists and their descendants in their own voices. In it, we see the perseverance and dedication that the Black Loyalists brought to building communities despite the immense challenges,” David Schimpky, director of secretariat for the Canadian Commission for UNESCO, said in a statement.

“Archival holdings such as these are central to building understanding of the experiences and impacts of the Black Loyalists in Canada, a story that is important to recognize through inscription on the Canada Memory of the World Register,” he said.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman seriously injured in Mississauga crash

A woman has been seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash in Mississauga. Police in Peel Region were called to the intersection of Erin Mills Parkway and Dundas Street West just after 4 a.m....

35m ago

Trump threatens attacks on Iranian power plants if Tehran fails to open the Strait of Hormuz

CAIRO (AP) — Iran responded Sunday with threats of its own, a day after President Donald Trump warned the United States will “obliterate” Iran's power plants if Tehran fails to fully open the Strait...

1h ago

Queen's Park resumes sitting after 14-week break, straight into budget season

Ontario's legislature is set to resume sitting Monday after a 14-week break that ended in a veritable deluge of news, partial proposals and headline-grabbing musings from Premier Doug Ford and his government. It...

1h ago

'People are tired:' Canadians on humanitarian mission describe life in Cuba

Two Canadians on a humanitarian mission in Cuba say it's easier for locals to count the number of hours the lights are on than off. And when electricity is flowing, Leanne Isaak says Cubans can be seen...

1h ago

Top Stories

Woman seriously injured in Mississauga crash

A woman has been seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash in Mississauga. Police in Peel Region were called to the intersection of Erin Mills Parkway and Dundas Street West just after 4 a.m....

35m ago

Trump threatens attacks on Iranian power plants if Tehran fails to open the Strait of Hormuz

CAIRO (AP) — Iran responded Sunday with threats of its own, a day after President Donald Trump warned the United States will “obliterate” Iran's power plants if Tehran fails to fully open the Strait...

1h ago

Queen's Park resumes sitting after 14-week break, straight into budget season

Ontario's legislature is set to resume sitting Monday after a 14-week break that ended in a veritable deluge of news, partial proposals and headline-grabbing musings from Premier Doug Ford and his government. It...

1h ago

'People are tired:' Canadians on humanitarian mission describe life in Cuba

Two Canadians on a humanitarian mission in Cuba say it's easier for locals to count the number of hours the lights are on than off. And when electricity is flowing, Leanne Isaak says Cubans can be seen...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Exclusive: TDSB fights city decision that would protect school lands from redevelopment

Concerned community members say there is now concrete proof that dozens of Toronto schools are being targeted for redevelopment, as the TDSB fights a city decision that would have protected the lands. Tina Yazdani reports.

March 21, 2026 8:30 am EST EST

2:54
Mounting delays at many U.S. airports as TSA workers lose full pay

Travel woes mount for U.S. passengers as TSA shortages grow amid the partial government shutdown. Why legislators need to reach a deal fast, and a new bill that could change the way lawmakers themselves travel.

March 20, 2026 5:32 pm EST EST

0:37
Canadian border patrol officer charged for allegedly allowing drug-carrying truck into Ont.

A border services officer who worked at the Queenston-Lewiston port of entry in Niagara-on-the-Lake has been charged after a transport truck containing millions of dollars worth of opium, cannabis products and tobacco was allegedly let into Canada.

March 20, 2026 12:39 pm EST EST

0:48
Canadian mother and 7-year-old daughter detained for days by U.S. border patrol

The family of Canadian Tania Warner and her seven-year-old daughter Ayla Lucas are sounding off their concern for the pair's safety after being detained at a U.S. border patrol checkpoint in Texas for several days.

March 20, 2026 12:34 pm EST EST

0:46
Ontario signs $1.3B, 5-year deal with Alstom for GO Transit and UP Express trains

After months of uncertainty about the future of who would be charged with operating and maintaining an expansive fleet of GO Transit and UP Express trains, the Ontario government is signing a five-year deal with its long-time service provider.

March 20, 2026 12:21 pm EST EST

More Videos