A male youth suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Monday morning.

The incident occurred at around 8 a.m. on Hurontario Street near the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Cooksville.

Peel paramedics say a male youth was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries. His age was not immediately provided.

The driver remained at the scene, police said.

The northbound lane on Hurontario Street is closed at the QEW ramp for the ongoing investigation.