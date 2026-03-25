New Toronto police counter-terrorism unit gets mixed response

Toronto police's new counter-terrorism unit is receiving mixed reactions. While some welcome the added security, others raise concerns about increased police presence and its impact. Catalina Gillies reports.

By Catalina Gillies

Posted March 25, 2026 8:39 pm.

More than 24 hours after police officials announced plans for a new counter-terrorism and rapid response unit, the vision of heavily-armed police officers patrolling the streets of Toronto isn’t sitting well with some residents.

Police say the new unit is a response to growing security concerns, including recent attacks targeting places like consulates and synagogues. While the move is being praised by some who believe it is necessary, it is also being criticized by others who say it goes too far.

“I think a lot of other people are going to be very disturbed about it,” said John Sewell, a former Toronto mayor and the coordinator of the Toronto Police Accountability Coalition, who calls it an overreaction.

“I think it’s going to scare a lot of people. Kids are going to be scared of it. It gives a whole different idea about what the city and what police are all about.”

Sewel adds that the public should have been consulted, especially during a time when public trust in the police is low, given recent events like Project South.

“The Toronto Police Services Board should be involved in it and should be holding hearings where getting some opinions from the public about it,” he said. “This idea that the police should just operate on their own and that they know what’s best for the city, I don’t buy it.”

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) says it appreciates any announcement and action taken to protect the Jewish community. 

“Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen gunfire at synagogues, we’ve seen violent imagery, we’ve seen extremists target Jewish neighbourhoods, with anti-Semitic imagery as well,” said Josh Landau, CIJA’s Director of Government Relations.

Landau adds that with the escalating attacks, enhanced policing measures are needed and that Jewish community members are fearful for their safety – a sentiment CityNews heard from residents in the affected area when asked what they think of the move by Toronto Police

“This area in particular, my mother lives around the corner, lots of Synagogues, Jewish Day schools, things like that. The intimidation that has been brought to bear is unreasonable,” said one woman.

“I’ve worked here a long time and its horrible what’s going on in this area, it would never be done in any other area of the city,” added another man.

The new counter-terrorism unit is set to be launched in the coming days and comes just months before Toronto hosts six FIFA World Cup games, when tens of thousands of people are expected to visit the city.

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