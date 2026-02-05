7 TPS officers, retired officer charged in police corruption, organized crime investigation

Seven Toronto police officers and a retired officer have been charged in an investigation into police corruption and organized crime that includes conspiracy to commit murder, shootings, extortion and drug trafficking.

York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween said the seven-month-long investigation found officers unlawfully accessed information, which was then funneled to criminals who carried out shootings and other violent offences.

“While this is a deeply disappointing and sad day for policing, this investigation also underscores the insidious, corrosive nature of organized crime.”

The investigation began in June 2025 when they allege a conspiracy unfolded to murder a member of corrections management who was working at a Ontario Correctional Institute institution.

“Over a 36-hour period, a number of suspects attended this member’s home in York Region, we allege, for the purpose of murdering him,” said YRP Deputy Chief Brian Hogan. Three suspects, including two youths were arrested after a vehicle collided with a marked YRP cruiser.

It was later determined that TPS Const. Timothy Barnhardt had allegedly unlawfully accessed confidential information on the victim.

YRP later identified a number of serious criminal acts that occurred following the release of confidential information “almost in real time,” which includes seven shootings, extortion and commercial robberies.

“In multiple cases, investigators determined the addresses returned by the unlawful queries were later the location of criminal incidents, including an extortion, commercial robberies and shootings,” read a YRP media release.

The information was then allegedly shared with Brian Da Costa and multiple others who have also been arrested and charged.

“We allege that Mr. Da Costa is a key figure in the criminal network operating within the Greater Toronto Area, with, in fact, significant international ties,” said Hogan.

Three officers and one retired officer were charged with offences related to the queries and the alleged distribution of the confidential information.

In September, a man, was arrested at the scene of a shooting in Vaughan and was allegedly to be in possession of a firearm and forensic examination connected the weapon to at least eight shootings across southern Ontario.

Police allege that suspects had confidential information obtained by Const. Barnhardt and were recruiting other actors to conduct crimes at various locations.

As the investigation continued, YRP discovered a plan in which Toronto police officers intended “support the operation of illegal cannabis dispensaries by accepting bribes to obstruct any possible enforcement at those locations.”

Three Toronto officers are also facing charges related to cocaine trafficking and one, Const. Derek McCormick, is facing charges for theft of personal property that included drivers’ licenses, health cards, passports, and credit cards.

“This is among the most complex and challenging investigations of my 28-year policing career,” said Horgan, adding over 400 officers were involved in the investigation.

“This investigation continues, and we will pursue every lead to rid our communities of organized crime and corruption within our institutions.”

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw said he is seeking suspension without pay for four of the seven members. He also acknowledged the harm these allegations have on the public’s trust in police.

“Restoring trust requires more than words. It requires sustained effort, openness to scrutiny and the humility to change. That is the work ahead, and it is the work our service is committed to performing,” shared Demkiw.

“This was the most concerning and most significant professional standards, internal affairs matter and in my 35 years as a police officer in Toronto, certainly of an incredible magnitude and incredible seriousness.”

Demkiw said no one at this point has called for his resignation. “My job is focused on dealing with the immediate aftermath in this situation,” said Demkiw.

He adds he has asked the Inspector General of Policing to conduct an independent review of “five key areas of concern” within the service.

During a news conference on unveiling a plaque after the 1981 Toronto bathhouse raids, Mayor Olivia Chow said she will be meeting with Demkiw and Toronto Police Services Board chair Shelley Carroll Thursday afternoon.

“The residents of Toronto deserve to know that the police officers they deal with every day can be trusted, not corrupt and acting with integrity,” she said.

“Any police officer that is found to have committed crimes will be punished. Any officer working with organized crime deserves to be thrown in jail.”

Here is the full list of charges for the seven police officers and one retired officer, which also includes a father and son.

Const. Timothy Barnhardt, 55, of Mississauga:

Peace officer accept a bribe

Breach of trust by public officer

Unauthorized use of computer

Traffic property obtained by crime not exceeding $5000

Traffic in substance (oxycodone)

Traffic in substance (cocaine)

Traffic in substance (xanax)

Traffic in substance (adderall)

Traffic in substance (MDMA)

Conspiracy to obstruct justice

Conspiracy to obstruct justice

Conspiracy to commit public mischief – falsely accuse person

peace office conspiracy to accept a bribe

Conspiracy to traffic in substance (cocaine)

Careless storage of firearm

Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possess firearm at a place not under firearms act

Sgt. Robert Black, 42, Vaughan

Conspiracy to obstruct justice

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (adderall)

Counsel an uncommitted indictable offence: fraud exceeding $5,000

John Madeley Sr. (retired TPS constable), 55, of Barrie

Breach of trust by public officer

Unauthorized use of computer (x4)

Possess firearm at unauthorized place

Possession of prohibited device

Possession of prohibited weapon

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Breach of trust by public officer

Unauthorized use of computer

Const. John Madeley Jr., 29, of Barrie

Breach of Trust by Public Officer

Unauthorized Use of Computer

Sgt. Carl Grellette, 38, of Vaughan

Conspiracy to obstruct justice

Breach of trust by public officer

Mischief not exceeding $5,000

Harassment by repeated following another person

Const. Saurabjit Bedi, 38, of Caledon

Conspiracy to obstruct justice

Conspiracy to obstruct justice

Conspiracy to commit public mischief – falsely accuse person

Peace officer conspiracy to accept a bribe

Conspiracy to traffic in substance

Traffic in substance

Const. Derek McCormick, 57, of Toronto

Theft under $5000 (x4)

Breach of trust by public officer

Obstruction of justice

Const. Elias Mouawad, 24, Mississauga

Breach of trust by public officer

Unauthorized use of computer

Nineteen other suspects from across the GTA who are not Toronto police officers are also facing a long list of charges with some facing conspiracy to commit murder offences, attempt to commit murder and multiple drug trafficking offences.

Brian Da Costa, 43, of Toronto, named specifically as a key figure in the investigation is facing 16 charges including give peace officer bribe, conspiracy to obstruct justice and several drug trafficking charges.