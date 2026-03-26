Driver sought after pedestrian struck following 2-vehicle crash in Mississauga
Posted March 26, 2026 8:06 am.
Last Updated March 26, 2026 8:33 am.
A female pedestrian is in hospital with serious injuries following a hit-and-run collision in Mississauga.
Peel Regional Police officers were called to the area of Derry Road and Hurontario Street just after 6 a.m. on Thursday.
Police say two vehicles were involved in a crash, and that one of the vehicles struck a pedestrian and fled the scene.
The vehicle is described as a white sedan with heavy damage to the right front corner.
Road closures are in effect in the area.