A female pedestrian is in hospital with serious injuries following a hit-and-run collision in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police officers were called to the area of Derry Road and Hurontario Street just after 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say two vehicles were involved in a crash, and that one of the vehicles struck a pedestrian and fled the scene.

The vehicle is described as a white sedan with heavy damage to the right front corner.

Road closures are in effect in the area.