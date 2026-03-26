Rogers giving away 500 tickets to Blue Jays opening night

File photo of the CN Tower seen from Rogers Centre. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan The Canadian Press

By News Staff

Posted March 26, 2026 12:24 pm.

The hottest ticket in town could be in your hands for free on Friday morning.

Rogers is giving away 500 tickets to the Blue Jays opening night game through its Rogers Beyond the Seat program.

The Jays have added some new faces to the team that can painfully close to a World Series win last fall and hundreds of lucky Rogers customers will have the chance to see them in action against the visiting Athletics on Friday at Rogers Centre. (7 p.m. ET on Sportsnet)

“Rogers is giving away 225 pairs of tickets to the Home Opener exclusively to Rogers customers on a first come first served basis at a surprise location in the GTA to be announced tomorrow morning at 7 a.m. ET on Rogers Instagram,” the company, which owns the team, wrote in a release.

“An additional 25 pairs are being given away on Instagram to Rogers customers celebrating a “50th” milestone.

To qualify for the ticket giveaway, customers must show a wireless device connected to the Rogers network, a Rogers Mastercard, the MyRogers app logged in to an active account, or a hard copy of a Rogers bill with accompanying photo ID.

Rogers is the parent company of CityNews and CityNews.ca

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