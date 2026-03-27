Durham police say two men and a woman are facing a long list of charges after a year‑long human trafficking investigation that began with reports of a woman being groomed and coerced into the sex trade across the region and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

Investigators launched the case in May 2025 after receiving information that a woman was being manipulated into escorting. Police allege she was threatened with physical violence and forced to provide sexual services in multiple jurisdictions throughout Durham and the GTA.

The investigation culminated in March 2026, when officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Pickering. Police say two male suspects and a female suspect were arrested at the scene. Officers also seized a loaded firearm, prohibited overcapacity magazines, and several types of drugs believed to be intended for trafficking.

2 from Pickering, 1 from Oshawa facing long-list of charges

Police say 47‑year‑old Jeffery Earle Shirley of Pickering is facing a wide range of offences.

According to investigators, he has been charged with trafficking in persons, receiving a material benefit from trafficking someone over 18, exercising control over a person for the purpose of procuring sexual services, advertising sexual services, and obtaining sexual services for consideration. He is also charged with contravening storage regulations, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a prohibited device, possessing a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm with readily accessible ammunition, and multiple counts of possessing Schedule I substances — including cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and Percocet — for the purpose of trafficking.

Police say he is additionally charged with two counts of breaching a prohibition order, noting he was already bound by a weapons prohibition at the time of his arrest.

Taylor Daniel Eibbett, 36, of Oshawa is charged with trafficking in persons, receiving a material benefit from trafficking someone over 18, exercising control over a person for the purpose of procuring sexual services, advertising sexual services, obtaining sexual services for consideration, possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling, and several counts of possessing Schedule I substances — methamphetamine, heroin, and Percocet — for the purpose of trafficking.

Amanda Lee Partridge, 34, of Pickering, is charged with receiving a material benefit from trafficking someone over 18.

Police say Shirley and Eibbett were held for a bail hearing, while Partridge was released on an undertaking.

Investigators say they believe there may be more victims connected to the case and are asking anyone with information to come forward.