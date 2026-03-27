NDP convention begins in Winnipeg as members prepare to pick new leader

The NDP leadership debate stage is photographed in Montreal on Thursday, November 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted March 27, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated March 27, 2026 7:13 am.

New Democrats from across the country are gathering in Winnipeg for the party’s convention, where a new federal party leader will be chosen by the end of the weekend.

After a six-month leadership race, voting closes on Saturday and the new leader will be announced Sunday morning.

The candidates are union leader Rob Ashton, social worker Tanille Johnston, filmmaker Avi Lewis, Alberta MP Heather McPherson and farmer Tony McQuail.

The new leader’s main job will be to lead the process of rebuilding the NDP after the party suffered its worst ever election result last year.

This is the party’s first policy convention since 2023 and delegates in Winnipeg will debate a host of resolutions on energy policy, electoral reform and affordability, to name a few.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew is scheduled to address the convention early this afternoon.

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