Parents sound the alarm after TDSB merges multiple grades into single class at alternative school

Parents are raising concerns about cuts they say are having a direct impact on students. The TDSB recently reorganized staffing at the alternative school, resulting in one of its five teachers being cut. Catalina Gillies reports.

By Catalina Gillies

Posted October 3, 2026 8:12 am.

Parents at The Grove Community School in Toronto’s west end are raising concerns about cuts they say are having a direct impact on students.

The Toronto District School Board recently reorganized staffing at the alternative school, resulting in one of its five teachers being cut. Parents say that has meant students in Grades 4, 5, and 6 are now being taught together in one classroom – a group of 27 students ranging in age from eight to 11.

They say the class now includes students with different educational and behavioural needs, including four Indigenous students.

“I am extremely worried for my son’s education because he went from a class with 8 to 11 students where he could get individual attention when he had math problems,” parent Adam Marchese tells CityNews. “To be honest with you I don’t know how a teacher can manage the needs of 27 different kids with different learning curriculum.”

“When I was doing a math problem I needed help but I couldn’t get any help because so many people needed the teachers help,” added Grade 6 student Axel Singh.

Parents are also questioning the board’s decision to reduce staffing when, they say, there is a waiting list of families hoping to get into the school.

“The Toronto District School Board has committed to the calls to action from the TRC (Truth & Reconciliation Commission). This is a direct violation of at least the spirit of those calls to action. The Grove School has seven per cent Indigenous student population, the Indigenous population of Toronto is .8 per cent, so that’s nine times,” said parent Archer Pechawis.

Parents say the changes are having a direct impact on their children and the school community. 

“A class of 27 over three grades is a bit much for any teacher to manage. I think the Ford government is asking too much from teachers with little resources and its really disappointing,” added parent Diane Simon.

“We’re hearing very clearly from the students what they need to thrive and this government is just turning away from our students,” said Parkdale High Park MPP Alexa Gilmour.

Meanwhile, the TDSB has told families the decision will not be reconsidered.

“While I appreciate some have requested us to reconsider these changes, we are not able to do so,” read a letter from the superintendent sent to parents which was obtained by CityNews. “With 474 elementary schools across the TDSB, an exception at just a fraction of those schools can have a significant ripple effect on the system and would require relocating staff from schools where they are needed.”

In a statement to CityNews, the board says, “This is a small alternative school of just 85 students, including 27 students across Grades 4, 5, and 6. With such a small number of students across those three grades, we cannot provide a full-time teacher for each class — one of which would have just 6 students in it.”

Parents say they will continue to call on the board to reverse the decision and address the issues raised.

Exterior view of The Grove Community School is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS
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