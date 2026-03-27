Ontario Sunshine List: These were the top earners in 2025

Exterior view of the Legislative Building on the grounds of Queen's Park. CITYNEWS/Craig Wadman

By Meredith Bond

Posted March 27, 2026 12:07 pm.

More than 400,000 public servants earned over $100,000 in 2025, appearing on Ontario’s Sunshine List.

The number of names on the list, which was released Friday, increased by seven per cent compared to 2024 when just over 377,000 people earned $100,000 or more.

Ontario Power Generation topped the list with the five highest salaries in the province. Former President and CEO Kenneth Hardwick earned $1.9 million, less than his over $2 million salary in 2024 followed by current CEO Nicolle Butcher who took home $1.5 million.

OPG’s Chief Nuclear Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Projects Officer rounded out the top five, earning $1.09 million, $1.01 million, and $981,000, respectively.

Hospital CEOs at University Health Network and The Hospital for Sick Children followed in the top 10.

Premier Doug Ford took home just under $270,000, representing a nearly $60,000 raise compared to 2024, while Olivia Chow made $15,000 more than in 2025, earning $240,000 as Mayor of Toronto.

Toronto Police Service Chief Myron Demkiw was paid over $445,000, more than $50,000 than his 2024 salary of $394,228.

President and CEO of the Ontario Public Service Pension Board, Mark Fuller, was the top earning executive of the Crown agencies at $826,235 followed closely behind by Ontario Health CEO Matthew Anderson also at $826,000.

The list discloses the names and titles of high-income workers in the provincial government, schools, hospitals, police forces and other areas of the public sector.

President of the Treasury Board, Caroline Mulroney, said retroactive payments, collective bargaining outcomes and an additional pay period for organizations were all factors that contributed to salary increases in 2025.

“Over 50 per cent of this year’s growth was driven by municipalities, which includes local police and fire services whose work continues to protect Ontario communities,” read her statement in the press release.

More than half of the list is comprised of public service organizations including school boards, hospitals and public boards of health.

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