Weekend need-to-know: Salsa on both ends of the city

If you are a salsa fan, you are in for a treat this weekend. Toronto has Salsa on the Beach in east end and Salsa on St. Clair. Here’s what else is happening this weekend in the city.

Salsa on St. Clair

St. Clair Avenue West will be transformed for the annual Salsa on St. Clair for a vibrant celebration of Latin culture.

There will be world-class performances, cuisine, music and dancing. The festival begins at 11 a.m. Saturday and runs until Sunday 8:30 p.m.

You can find more details here.

Salsa on the Beach

The Beaches Jazz Festival continues this weekend as Woodbine Park transforms into a dance floor for Salsa on the Beach.

There will be performances celebrating the diversity of nations including Salsa, Merengue and Cumbia along with food trucks, vendors and a beer garden.

The free event will kick off Friday night and run though Sunday.

You can find the full line-up of acts on their website.

Chariot Fest

The annual Chariot Fest is happening this weekend with a spetacular parade and a festival on Centre Island.

The parade is happening Saturday down Yonge Street, beginning at Dundas Street and making its way down to the lake with three, 40-foot tall floats that are hand-pulled by participants.

Following the parade, the festivities will continue on Centre Island where there will be a free vegetarian feast along with other family friendly activities. More details can be found on their website.

WorldFest Canada

The largest multicultural festival is back at Sankofa Square this weekend. Over 90,000 people are expected at the square to explore fusion food, dance, music, art, and traditions from around the world.

It kicks off on Saturday and runs through Sunday night.

Toronto Outdoor Art Fair

Over 400 Canadian artists will be showcasing their work at the annual Toronto Outdoor Art Fair in Nathan Phillips Square this weekend.

In honour of it being the 65th year, there will be a birthday party held on Saturday night. It will kick off at 6:30 p.m. with a DJ spinning some tunes.

The art show will start at 10 a.m. on Friday and run through 5 p.m. on Sunday.

A full of the artists being showcased can be found on their website.

Greenwood Stakes

Put on your best hat and head to the racetrack this weekend for annual Greenwood Stakes. There will be thrilling thoroughbred racing, live music, art installations and gourmet food at this year’s event.

Tickets are still available to purchase and the Woodbine Racetrack gates open at 12 p.m. ahead of the first races at 1:10 p.m.

TTC/GO closures

No TTC/GO closures this weekend

Road closures

Gardiner Expressway long-term closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, a stretch of the westbound Gardiner has been reduced from four lanes to three. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

For full traffic and closure updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.