Can Canada get a grip on its tipping culture?

Tipping is one of those things everyone has an opinion on, and that opinion is normally shaped by what side of it you’re on. And the number of services you’re expected to tip for — and the suggested tips on machines — seem to be going up.

So it comes as little surprise that a new H&R Block survey found 67 per cent of Canadians think tipping culture has gone too far.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Dr. Wayne Smith, the director of the Institute for Hospitality and Tourism Research at Toronto Metropolitan University, to discuss Canada’s tipping history, and how our culture has gotten to this point.