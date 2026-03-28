A joint federal-provincial commission could look into the shooting that killed eight people in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., says British Columbia’s public safety minister.

Nina Krieger says a joint commission is an “option,” citing the one that investigated the April 2020 Nova Scotia mass casualty events that resulted in death of 22 people.

Krieger’s comments come after meeting Federal Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree in Ottawa this week, and more than three weeks after the announcement of a provincial inquest into the Feb. 10 shooting.

She says the federal government welcomes the inquest, but adds that she and Premier David Eby have always been clear that they will use every available tool to answer any outstanding questions.

While it is important for the current police investigation and the future inquest to complete their work, the government also knows that family members, the community and the public want information to prevent a repeat of what happened, she says.

Krieger says it is too early to say when such a commission could be called, but staff in her ministry said on background that such a commission could call witnesses from outside of British Columbia, including representatives of international companies with offices in Canada.

On Feb. 10, 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar shot and killed her mother and 11-year-old half-brother at their family home in Tumbler Ridge, B.C. She then shot and killed five children and an educator at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School before killing herself. More than two dozen were also injured in the attack.

Krieger also praised the Royal Assent of Bill C-12. It includes language, that will close some gaps, which have allowed suspects in extortion-related cases to claim refugee status to delay deportation.

“So, this is significant in terms of allowing us to ensure that perpetrators of crimes that are impacting our communities are held to account,” she said.