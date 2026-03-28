Joint federal-provincial commission into Tumbler Ridge shooting an option: B.C. minister

Police tape surrounds a school in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Wolfgang Depner, The Canadian Press

Posted March 28, 2026 2:13 pm.

Last Updated March 28, 2026 3:33 pm.

A joint federal-provincial commission could look into the shooting that killed eight people in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., says British Columbia’s public safety minister.

Nina Krieger says a joint commission is an “option,” citing the one that investigated the April 2020 Nova Scotia mass casualty events that resulted in death of 22 people.

Krieger’s comments come after meeting Federal Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree in Ottawa this week, and more than three weeks after the announcement of a provincial inquest into the Feb. 10 shooting.

She says the federal government welcomes the inquest, but adds that she and Premier David Eby have always been clear that they will use every available tool to answer any outstanding questions.

While it is important for the current police investigation and the future inquest to complete their work, the government also knows that family members, the community and the public want information to prevent a repeat of what happened, she says.

Krieger says it is too early to say when such a commission could be called, but staff in her ministry said on background that such a commission could call witnesses from outside of British Columbia, including representatives of international companies with offices in Canada.

On Feb. 10, 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar shot and killed her mother and 11-year-old half-brother at their family home in Tumbler Ridge, B.C. She then shot and killed five children and an educator at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School before killing herself. More than two dozen were also injured in the attack.

Krieger also praised the Royal Assent of Bill C-12. It includes language, that will close some gaps, which have allowed suspects in extortion-related cases to claim refugee status to delay deportation.

“So, this is significant in terms of allowing us to ensure that perpetrators of crimes that are impacting our communities are held to account,” she said.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Tiger Woods facing an uncertain future off the golf course after DUI arrest in Florida

Tiger Woods got out of jail and into the passenger seat of a dark SUV, his face as vacant as his mug shot as he was driven away to a future again filled with so much uncertainty. The next step legally...

54m ago

1 dead, 6 injured after ‘serious’ head-on crash near Hamilton

One person is dead and six others are injured following a serious head-on collision in the Hamilton area. Emergency crews were called to Highway 8, between Safari Road and Studiman Road, around 6:45...

1h ago

China denies forced labour allegations amid fallout from Michael Ma's comments

China is again denying claims of forced labour in the country as calls grow for Prime Minister Mark Carney to clarify Canada’s stance on the issue amid fallout from comments made by Liberal MP Michael...

1h ago

Family fighting to bring B.C. senior home after she fell into a coma in China

It was supposed to be a joyful family reunion, but instead a British Columbia grandmother is stranded in China in a coma, her family unable to pay the hundreds of thousands of dollars to bring her home...

1h ago

Top Stories

Tiger Woods facing an uncertain future off the golf course after DUI arrest in Florida

Tiger Woods got out of jail and into the passenger seat of a dark SUV, his face as vacant as his mug shot as he was driven away to a future again filled with so much uncertainty. The next step legally...

54m ago

1 dead, 6 injured after ‘serious’ head-on crash near Hamilton

One person is dead and six others are injured following a serious head-on collision in the Hamilton area. Emergency crews were called to Highway 8, between Safari Road and Studiman Road, around 6:45...

1h ago

China denies forced labour allegations amid fallout from Michael Ma's comments

China is again denying claims of forced labour in the country as calls grow for Prime Minister Mark Carney to clarify Canada’s stance on the issue amid fallout from comments made by Liberal MP Michael...

1h ago

Family fighting to bring B.C. senior home after she fell into a coma in China

It was supposed to be a joyful family reunion, but instead a British Columbia grandmother is stranded in China in a coma, her family unable to pay the hundreds of thousands of dollars to bring her home...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:51
TCDSB announces cuts to programs, changes to bell times for next fall

Starting September 2026, the International Languages program will be removed from the regular school day. Melissa Nakhavoly with reaction.

18h ago

1:59
Chilly start to the weekend before Sunday warmup

Cloudy with a chance of flurries on Saturday as temperatures struggle to get above zero before things rebound on Sunday.

22h ago

1:17
Ontario Sunshine list: These were the top and notable earners of 2025

The Ontario’s Sunshine List, which was released Friday, increased by seven per cent compared to 2024 when just over 377,000 people earned $100. Here are the top notable earners.

March 27, 2026 2:59 pm EST EST

2:15
Cold wind chills accompanied by sunshine to end the work week

Despite the sunshine parts of the GTA are expected to experience cold wind chills that will last throughout the weekend.

March 27, 2026 11:48 am EST EST

2:16
Temperatures set to plummet Friday

One week into spring and double-digit wind chills are back with the passage of a cold front, bringing chilly and well below seasonal temperatures on Friday and Saturday before rebounding on Sunday.

March 26, 2026 7:34 pm EST EST

More Videos